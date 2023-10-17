Theater UnCorked To Present WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf is Edward Albee's Tony Award winning play about the dysfunctional and self-destructive marriage between a history professor and his wife.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo 2 Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R. Photo 3 Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL
CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Outdoor Halloween Circus Experience to Return to Old Sturbridge Vi Photo 4 CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Outdoor Halloween Circus Experience to Return to Old Sturbridge Village

Theater UnCorked To Present WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf is Edward Albee's Tony Award winning play about the dysfunctional and self-destructive marriage between a history professor, George, and his wife, Martha. 

Directed by Ben Delatizky, an award nominated director in the New England area, it highlights Theater UnCorked's 5th season in Boston and their 2nd back-to-back productions at the BCA Plaza Theatre since their launch in 2018 with their sold-out performance of “Sweeney Todd in Concert”. 

The story takes place over the course of one boozy night following a party at the home of the college president's home, Martha's father.  Martha announces that she has invited another couple, newly appointed professor Nick and his wife Honey over for a nightcap. When the younger couple arrive, the night erupts into a no-holds-barred torrent of marital angst and verbal tirades that mask the underlying anger, sorrow and loss George and Martha harbor in the “what might have beens” of their marriage. 

Last seen in the Boston area in 2017, our audiences will walk away with dialogue that “feels like butter, infused with a shot of whiskey and a slice of key lime pie”.  The play is considered a masterpiece of American drama with dazzling language and unforgettable characters. There is no dysfunctional stage couple quite like George and Martha, so sit back, relax and Let the Games Begin!

Theater UnCorked's, “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf”, stars Brooks Reeves as George, Sehnaz (Shana) Dirik as Martha, Anthony Rinaldi as Nick and Brooke Casanova as Honey. 

Virginia Woolf is being presented at the BCA Plaza Black Box Theatre, 539 Tremont St, Boston, Ma 02116.  Performances begin on December 6th and run through December 10th.  Performances are Wednesday December 6th at 7:30pm, Thursday December 7th at 7:30pm, Friday December 8th at 7:30pm, Saturday December 9th at 2pm & 8pm and Sunday December 10th at 2pm. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Museum of Russian Icons Changes Name to The Icon Museum and Study Center Photo
Museum of Russian Icons Changes Name to 'The Icon Museum and Study Center'

The Museum of Russian Icons has announced a new name, The Icon Museum and Study Center, that emphasizes a revitalized mission to balance the organization’s focus on exhibition and scholarship, while expanding the collection to include sacred icons from a broader diversity of Eastern Christian cultures.

2
Tickets Now On Sale For COMPANY in Boston Photo
Tickets Now On Sale For COMPANY in Boston

Broadway In Boston has announced that the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s and George Furth’s COMPANY, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, will play the Citizens Bank Opera House April 2 – 14, 2024 as part of the Lexus 23/24 Broadway In Boston Season.

3
Madeleine Peyroux Comes to Firehouse Center For The Arts Photo
Madeleine Peyroux Comes to Firehouse Center For The Arts

Brace yourself for a special musical evening as Madeleine Peyroux comes to Newburyport for a one-of-a-kind experience.

4
West End Lyric Unveils Their Inaugural Season Of Music And Opera Photo
West End Lyric Unveils Their Inaugural Season Of Music And Opera

Discover West End Lyric's inaugural season of music and opera in Boston. From Baroque gems to a celebration of women artists, explore the exciting lineup and performance dates. Join in for an unforgettable season of artistic excellence. Tickets and further information available here.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Video
ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production Video
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Video
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Lizzie: The Musical in Boston Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
The Thanksgiving Play in Boston The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)Tracker
An Evening with Audra McDonald in Boston An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)Tracker
Brian Regan in Boston Brian Regan
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/02-11/02)
Hairspray in Boston Hairspray
Emerson Colonial Theatre (1/19-1/21)
A Christmas Carol in Boston A Christmas Carol
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (12/16-12/23)
THT Rep presents Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare in Boston THT Rep presents Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (4/18-5/12)
Moulin Rouge! in Boston Moulin Rouge!
Boston Opera House (1/16-2/04)
Frozen in Boston Frozen
Boston Opera House (10/25-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You