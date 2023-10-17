Theater UnCorked To Present WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf is Edward Albee's Tony Award winning play about the dysfunctional and self-destructive marriage between a history professor, George, and his wife, Martha.

Directed by Ben Delatizky, an award nominated director in the New England area, it highlights Theater UnCorked's 5th season in Boston and their 2nd back-to-back productions at the BCA Plaza Theatre since their launch in 2018 with their sold-out performance of “Sweeney Todd in Concert”.

The story takes place over the course of one boozy night following a party at the home of the college president's home, Martha's father. Martha announces that she has invited another couple, newly appointed professor Nick and his wife Honey over for a nightcap. When the younger couple arrive, the night erupts into a no-holds-barred torrent of marital angst and verbal tirades that mask the underlying anger, sorrow and loss George and Martha harbor in the “what might have beens” of their marriage.

Last seen in the Boston area in 2017, our audiences will walk away with dialogue that “feels like butter, infused with a shot of whiskey and a slice of key lime pie”. The play is considered a masterpiece of American drama with dazzling language and unforgettable characters. There is no dysfunctional stage couple quite like George and Martha, so sit back, relax and Let the Games Begin!

Theater UnCorked's, “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf”, stars Brooks Reeves as George, Sehnaz (Shana) Dirik as Martha, Anthony Rinaldi as Nick and Brooke Casanova as Honey.

Virginia Woolf is being presented at the BCA Plaza Black Box Theatre, 539 Tremont St, Boston, Ma 02116. Performances begin on December 6th and run through December 10th. Performances are Wednesday December 6th at 7:30pm, Thursday December 7th at 7:30pm, Friday December 8th at 7:30pm, Saturday December 9th at 2pm & 8pm and Sunday December 10th at 2pm.