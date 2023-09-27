The Umbrella Opens Season with LIZZIE

More than 130 years after the grisly unsolved murders that rocked Fall River, Massachusetts, Lizzie Borden finally gets her say in a ghost-story-meets-rock-concert musical that has had global audiences dancing and raging in their seats. Featuring four women fronting a six-piece rock band and delivering a score that epitomizes riot grrrl power, LIZZIE has inspired an enthusiastic cult following in the tradition of SIX.

"It's an amazing story," shares Director and Choreographer Ilyse Robbins, "with incredible and hard-hitting music, about four women who were all trapped in their own ways by the social constructs of their time. It's less a biography and more a historical, fictional retelling of Lizzie Borden and the women in her life. Over the course of the show we see them stripping away those constructs, getting to the true-er versions of themselves. In a time when we're still debating the rights of women, this piece -- though it's so squarely rooted in New England history - feels so universally current. We get to share their journey and cheer these women on as they all take their power into their own hands - literally."

The production reflects an anachronistic blend of historic, macabre story-telling meets modern day rock concert with a multimedia design from Set Designer Erik Diaz, Lighting and Video Designer SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal , Sound Designer James Cannon, Costume Designer Bethany Mullins, and Music Director Lianne Goodwin.

Nominated for three Drama Desk awards and named best musical eight times over in regional awards around the country and the world, the show was created by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt. The cast features Sophia Muharram, Liza Giangrande, Nora Sullivan, Temma Beaudreau, Stephanie Barney, and Eleni Kontzamanys.

Running Sept. 22-Nov. 5, 2023 (press opening Friday Sept. 29, 8PM), the play will run in rotation with The Umbrella's production of White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, a no-net night of one-night-only, single-actor performance of a work by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour.

Select performances will feature additional engagement opportunities for audience members:

Dinner & A Show packages are available for all Thursday night performances

Talk Backs are scheduled following Sunday matinee performances on October 12 and 29

Childcare with Halloween-inspired activities for youth ages 5-12 is available for parents interested in attending the performance on October 22 through The Umbrella's Kid Care program

Mobile ax-throwing in partnership with Revolution Ax Throwing will be available on dates TBA

The Umbrella Art Gallery will feature Zero Toys and Death of Print, an exhibition of photographs by Jordan Kessler from September 29 - November 12

See Click Here for more information as it becomes available.

The Umbrella is ADA accessible, a proud partner in the Massachusetts Cultural Council's EBT Card-to-Culture program, and provides free parking and free admission to its visual arts galleries.

Photo credit: Jim Sabitus