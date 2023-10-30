The Suffolk University Theatre Department to Present MIDSUMMER; KINDA? in November

MidSummer; Kinda? incorporates all the same trappings of the original play, but is altogether something completely different. Don’t expect to see fairies dancing by the light of the moon, but do prepare to engage with nature, (is there a fungus among us???) and a tribe of creative misfits. As the dust settles on the inauguration of a new president at an urban college campus, the community begins to experience the effects of climate change in more ways than one. Is it love? Allergies? Or something else?

Pascale Florestal is the current Education Director and Associate Producer with Front Porch Arts Collective, a is a black theatre company committed to advancing racial equity in Boston through theater. A newly appointed Visiting Guest Artist Professor in Practice at Suffolk this fall, she is excited to be making her department directorial debut. She says,

“It's always exciting to see what students who are really interested in Shakespeare or maybe nervous, (about approaching him) so how do we bridge that gap so we can be intrigued by it and at least learn from that.”

She continues, “There’s always this allure to Shakespeare… and I think the language is something that makes people really nervous or makes them really interested in tackling it. I’m really excited for us to embrace the themes of the story and tackle the things that might be kind of scary for us which I think is the language.”

The creative team for MidSummer; Kinda? includes Lighting Designer Amanda Fallon; Scenic Designer Ryan Bates; Costume Designer Chelsea Kerl; Sound Designer James Cannon; and Properties Designer, Elektra T. Newman [SU ‘17].

Over 20 Suffolk students make up the cast and have been working with Florestal on the adaptation and shape of the play.

Tickets for Midsummer; Kinda? are $10 for the General Public and $5 for the students (with I.D.) and available now at Click Here.



Show dates and times are Thursday, November 16th at 7:30pm, Friday, November 17th and Saturday, November 18th at 8pm, with matinee performances at 3pm on both Saturday the 18th and Sunday the 19th. All shows are at the Modern Theatre, 525 Washington St., Boston.

Midsummer; Kinda? is presented and produced by The Suffolk University Theatre Department.

