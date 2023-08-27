The Marshall Wood - Donna Byrne Quartet Set To Perform At The Spire Center

Donna Byrne Quartet will be at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in downtown Plymouth, MA, Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 7:30 PM. This All-Star quartet, which also includes jazz pianist/composer Tim Ray and Alto saxophonist Mike Flanagan, will feature unique arrangements of American standards, jazz standards, Bossa Nova, and a few musical surprises. This show is presented as part of Spire's Eastern Bank Lobby Jazz Series. Tickets are on sale now at the link below!

Marshall Wood and Donna Byrne have been performing in New England and beyond since 1982. Each of them has established themselves internationally as superb musicians and performers.

Donna Byrne's powerful voice and energetic personality have brought admiration from jazz fans and the top artists in the industry. Her performances have entertained audiences from L.A. to London, wowing at venues worldwide and sharing the stage with prominent jazz artists like Dave McKenna, Gray Sargent, Herb Pomeroy, Marshall Wood, and John Clayton, among others.

Marshall Wood has been honing his craft for over 40 years. He has traveled worldwide, appeared in all the major jazz festivals in North America, Europe, and Asia, and on many major network television shows. He also has recorded two Grammy-winning records with Tony Bennett and a host of duet partners.

Tim Ray was Tony Bennett's most recent pianist and musical director, appearing in concerts with him until his retirement from singing in 2020. Featured on over 100 recordings to date, Tim has performed in concert with an extensive list of music icons, notably Aretha Franklin, Lyle Lovett, Jane Siberry and Soul Asylum.

Mike Flanagan is a Lennon and OUTmusic award winner and three-time Billboard-charting saxophonist. Mike is also responsible for restoring jazz in clubs on the outer Cape.

Tickets for The Marshall Wood and Donna Byrne Quartet at The Spire Center for Performing Arts are $15 and go on sale on Saturday, August 26, at 6 AM, at the link below. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visitClick Here, call (508) 746-4488, or follow Spire Center for Performing Arts on Facebook.