The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces The Winner Of The 2023 Diane Award: Adriana Gaviria

The Latinx Theatre Commons (LTC) has awarded the 2023 Diane Rodriguez Teatrista Award to Adriana Gaviria. “The Diane” is the LTC's first award dedicated to an individual working in the theatre field who is committed to increasing Latinx representation across disciplines. Named in honor of director, writer, performer, and advocate Diane Rodriguez, this award aims to support theatremakers in continuing her legacy. It also includes a $5,000 unrestricted award. Adriana succeeds inaugural recipient Patricia Garza.

Join Adriana and Patricia for a livestreamed conversation about continuing Diane's legacy on Tuesday, 3 October from 7-8:30pm ET. Find more details at https://howlround.com/upcoming-livestreams.

“The LTC's goal is to infuse Diane's spirit of generosity throughout the field by inviting peers and colleagues to nominate changemakers they admire,” said LTC producer Jacqueline Flores in a statement. “This award is funded directly by donations from individuals. Our community has shown they are invested in continuing to honor Diane's legacy by making financial gifts, nominating recipients, and serving on the Selection Committee. Diane's husband, Jose Delgado, served on this year's committee, and it was a gift to be able to hear anecdotes about her through him. The committee members brought her spirit into every meeting and channeled their inner Diane.”

This selection committee for this year's award included inaugural recipient Patricia Garza; Diane's husband, Jose Delgado; Chantal Rodriguez; Jacky Segui; and Eric Swartz.

“The selection process was rigorous and rewarding. We received over 55 nominations of artists and theatre professionals whose incredible talents and professional experiences run the gamut of our field. Each time we met, we kept saying how we wished we had more resources because there were so many worthy nominees,” said the selection committee in a statement. “Ultimately, Adriana became our consensus choice having received multiple nominations, each of which spoke to her gifts, energy, and impact. She embodies Diane's spirit as a multi-hyphenate teatrista working as a producer, actor, and director, as well as an advocate via her long term work with, and commitment to, the Sol Project, the Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL), and the LTC Steering Committee. We are thrilled to honor her as the second recipient of The Diane.”

“It has been an absolute joy and privilege to be a part of the selection process to determine this year's Diane Rodriguez Teatrista Awardee. Diane would be proud to see such an impressive list of nominees,” said Jose Delgado, Diane's husband. “Some she knew and others she did not. I know she would have loved each and every one. All of the nominees are accomplished artists with vision, aesthetics, and tenacity. They are colleagues that have not waited to be given permission to create, evolve their art, and realize their dreams. Some of the nominees were early career, others mid career, and legacy artists. All moving the field forward. I'm grateful to the Latinx Theatre Commons for continuing Diane's legacy and am looking forward to the continuation of this award for years to come."

Adriana Gaviria is an actress, voice-over artist, writer, director, advocate, and creative producer. She has performed at regional theaters across the nation—most notably Yale Repertory Theatre, Dallas Theater Center, Denver Center, Arizona Theatre Company, Pasadena Playhouse, Marin Theatre Company, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and Miami New Drama as well as with numerous theater companies in New York. Television/Film: “Law & Order: CI,” “Person of Interest,” “Sueños.” She is Founding Member/Co-Artistic Director of The Sol Project, Producer of SolFest, and serves on the executive team as Director of Technology and Innovation at Parent Artist Advocacy League. She is Founder of North Star Projects, an arts initiative hoping to create a better world, one project at a time. Advisory Boards: 50 Playwrights Project, FIU Theatre Alumni. Steering Committees: DRAMA, Latinx Theatre Commons. Training: NALAC Advocacy Leadership Institute, NALAC Leadership Institute. BFA, Florida International University; MFA, The David Geffen School of Drama, Yale University. Member of The Actors Center, SAG-AFTRA and AEA. Adriana embraces the human spirit and aims to empower, inspire and build community through her work. www.adrianagaviria.com

Nominations for the 2024 award will open in early 2024. Applicants will be nominated by peers and colleagues throughout the field and recipients will be selected by an appointed committee.

The Latinx Theatre Commons (LTC) is a national movement that uses a commons-based approach to transform the narrative of the American theatre, to amplify the visibility of Latinx performance making, and to champion equity through advocacy, art making, convening, and scholarship. The LTC is a flagship program of HowlRound Theatre Commons.

Our values include Service, Radical Inclusion, Transparency, Legacy & Leadership Cultivation, and Advancement of the Art Form. The actions of the LTC are championed by a volunteer Steering Committee made up of passionate Latinx theatremakers and scholars from across the country. The LTC Steering Committee a self-organized collective that has chosen to adopt a commons-based approach to advocate for Latinx theatre as a vital, significant presence in the New American Theatre. We foster emergent national leadership through an organic organizing method of activating our networks and expanding our circles of connection. We seek to celebrate diverse connections, honor our past with reflection, and envision our future with optimism and enthusiasm.

HowlRound Theatre Commons, located in the Office of the Arts at Emerson College, is a free and open platform for theatremakers worldwide that amplifies progressive, disruptive ideas about the art form and facilitates connection between diverse practitioners. Using a commons-based approach, HowlRound invites open participation from theatremakers worldwide around shared values and envisions a theatre field where resources and power are shared equitably in all directions, contributing to a more just and sustainable world. For more information visit howlround.com.