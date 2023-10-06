The Huntington Hosts A Free Open House At The Huntington Theatre Next Week

The Huntington Theatre will participate in the Fenway Alliance “Opening Our Doors Day” on Monday, October 9 by hosting a robust slate of events and access during an open house from 11am-3pm.

The schedule of events throughout the day is as follows:

All Day events: 11am – 3pm

· Guided tours led by Huntington staff, starting from the 1st floor theatre lobby (tour is approx. 20-30 minutes)

· Meet-your-seat: Huntington donors and supporters have the opportunity to see their named seat, hosted by Huntington development staff

· View beautiful art by local visual artist Alison Judd on our 2nd floor gallery

· Huntington Theatre Box Office open

11:15am: Spotlight on Huntington Education Department Alumni (Performance and Discussion)

In the Maso Studio, 2nd floor

Enjoy a performance and discussion with Education Associate (and Codman Academy alum) Latasha Snider, Fat Ham cast member and August Wilson Monologue alum Victoria Omoregie, and current students and program participants Emily Guerrero Del Villar, Dereon Goldsmith, and Next Narrative Competition National Champion Sakura Rosenthal.

12pm – 1pm: Huntington 23/24 Season Preview Talk (Discussion)

In the Maso Studio, 2nd floor

Participate in a sneak peek discussion about the upcoming Huntington season with Artistic Director Loretta Greco and Director of New Work Charles Haugland.

12:30pm – 12:45pm: Gallery talk with visual artist Allison Judd

In the Huntington Theatre Gallery, 2nd floor

1pm – 2pm: August Wilson biographer and Boston Globe writer Patti Hartigan (Book Talk)

In the Maso Studio, 2nd floor

Hear biographer and Boston Globe writer Patti Hartigan speak about her new book August Wilson: A Life, moderated by Front Porch Arts Collective Co-Artistic Director Maurice Emmanuel Parent.

1:30pm – 1:45pm: Gallery talk with visual artist Allison Judd

In the Huntington Theatre Gallery, 2nd floor

2pm – 2:45pm: Celebrating 20 years of local playwrights on our stages! (Discussion)

In the Maso Studio, 2nd floor

Join Huntington Playwriting Fellows Kirsten Greenidge, Masha Obolensky, and Lila Rose Kaplan for a conversation about living and creating art as playwrights in Boston, moderated by Director of New Work Charles Haugland.

The event is free and open to the public, but we encourage the community to Click Here.

The Huntington's Open House is part of the Fenway Alliance's annual Opening Our Doors Day event, a celebration of the Fenway Cultural District including art exhibits, performances, nature and historical walks, art activities, open houses and more. More information can be found on the Fenway Alliance website.