The Helltown Players to Present LITTLE DEVILS as Inaugural Production

Helltown Players has announced the debut of its inaugural production, "Little Devils," an extraordinary showcase of six short plays that embody the creative spirit and diversity of Cape Cod's playwrights.

This eclectic collection – written by six Helltown Players Trustees – features both award-winning pieces and world premieres, each offering a unique perspective that ranges from entertaining and hilarious to inspiring and heartwarming.

“Little Devils - six short plays by the Helltown Players” will be performed at two Cape Cod venues: The Provincetown Theater in Provincetown and The Academy of Performing Arts in Orleans. The same set of plays will be presented at both venues.

Production Details

DATES: February 8 - 18, 2024

DAYS/TIMES: Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm • Sundays at 2pm

VENUE: The Provincetown Theater

ADDRESS: 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA 02657

DATES: February 29 - March 10, 2024

DAYS/TIMES: Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm • Sundays at 2pm

VENUE: The Academy of Performing Arts

ADDRESS: 120 Main Street, Orleans, MA 02653

TICKETS: $10.00 - $40.00

The Six Short Plays…

Double D

Playwright/Director: Jim Dalglish

Actors: Bonnie Fairbanks, Bill Salem (Provincetown), John Curtin (Orleans)

Blurb: Mary is on her way to her impossibly thin step-sister's engagement party, when she has a shoe emergency. Where the hell will she be able to find a pair of size 12 Double E pumps at this time of night?

About the Play: Double D was originally written as an exercise for a playwriting class in Provincetown taught by Sinan Unel. It premiered as part of the 2004 Spring Playwright Festival at the Provincetown Theater. It won the Panelist Choice Award (among other awards) for a production directed by Lynda Sturner at the 2006 Turnip Play Festival at The Globe Theater in New York, NY. It was published in Smith & Krause's Best 10-Minute Plays 2006 anthology.

Dump

Playwright: Gary Garrison

Director: Rebecca Berger

Actors: Eden Allegretti

Blurb: How can Pauley just want to sleep when her sickly father is discovered missing? Racing the clock, her best friend, Corin, has to find out before time runs out and something's lost forever.

About the Play: Dump was originally written for The Neighborhood Playhouse in Manhattan as part of their A Train Plays Series. From that production, it was published in the A Train Anthologies by PlayScripts, Inc. An updated version of the text appeared in the Boston Theatre Marathon XII and from that production was performed at the New Jersey School of Dramatic Arts. Originally it was published in a collection of Garrison's short plays, Verticals and Horizontals, for Original Play Publishing.

Triangulation

Playwright: Meryl Cohn

Director: Rebecca Berger

Actors: Eden Allegretti, Wil Moser, Nicholas Dorr

Blurb: Max is lying on his psychiatrist's couch when a strange woman barges in. Will Max be able to keep his 10 a.m. appointment sacrosanct? Or will Dr. Brightstein succumb to the stranger's agenda?

About the Play: First written for the Northampton 24-Hour Play Project in 2014, Triangulation was also produced at Boston Playwrights Theater the same year.

Karen

Playwright/Director: Fermin Rojas

Actors: Eden Allegretti, Lauren Foster (Provincetown), Sallie Tighe (Orleans)

Blurb: After receiving an unexpected call, Amari, a social media influencer, reluctantly agrees to a clandestine meeting with her nemesis, Rochelle, who says she has a proposal that can only be discussed in person.

About the Play: World Premiere Production! Fermin Rojas is a Cuban-born producer, filmmaker, actor, writer and co-founder of DKR Films. Based in Provincetown, DKR's award-winning documentaries include Alumbrones, The Black Mambas and King Philip's Belt: A Story of Wampum, which screened at The Smithsonian Institute's National Museum of the American Indian.

A Twist of Lemon

Playwright: Lynda Sturner

Director: Jessica Ellis-Wilson

Actors: Fermin Rojas, Ali Black

Blurb: When Binnie from Park Avenue finds her first love Joey – an actor/bartender living on Avenue C – will they be able to reignite an old flame?

About the Play: A Twist of Lemon was written for The Provincetown Theater Lab, produced and directed by Margaret Van Sant. It began as a memory of Lynda Sturner's high school boyfriend in Buffalo, NY. However, she changed his name and altered the facts. A friend from Buffalo saw the play and told her former boyfriend she had written a play about him. He was intrigued.

19DEF

Playwright: Ian Ryan

Director: Ian Ryan

Actors: Wil Moser, Ian Ryan

Blurb: All Sean wants to do is travel home quietly with his son, but the world has changed and air travel is not what it used to be.

About the Play: Written as part of CapeRep Theatre's Playwriting Lab, 19DEF was first showcased there in 2017, featuring Elizabeth Hanlon and James Sawyer and directed by the author. The play was selected for the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival in 2020, unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Helltown Players

Helltown Players is a collaborative of dramatists and theatre enthusiasts from the Outer Cape whose mission is to produce new plays written by Cape Cod playwrights. Founded in the Spring of 2023 by eight playwrights and theatre enthusiasts with Outer Cape connections, Helltown Players is a registered Massachusetts nonprofit corporation and is a registered tax-exempt nonprofit under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (IRS).