The Hanover Theatre Repertory Announces $1.5 Million Matching Gift Campaign

Long story short: vital cities have vital downtowns, and vital downtowns have great professional theatre.

That was the message at last night's reception hosted by Lisa McDonough, Chair of the Board of Directors of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (THTC). An audience of over 100 guests gathered for a private performance of Shakespeare's Macbeth, staged in the BrickBox Theater by The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep), a new initiative of THTC that produces theatrical events made in and for Worcester, with a focus on classics, modern classics and classics-inspired works. THT Rep fills a void that has existed since the closing of Worcester Foothills Theatre in 2007.

Prior to the private performance, a $1.5 million challenge grant from the McDonough Foundation was announced to support THT Rep, which made its first big splash last summer when its production of Julius Caesar played free and open to the public on the Worcester Common.

All gifts up to $1.5 million will be matched dollar for dollar, up until December 31, 2023.

"Our family is incredibly proud to have funded the Jean McDonough Arts Center (JMAC), which serves as home to The BrickBox Theater," explained the McDonough family. "It's only logical that we would now support THT Rep in its efforts to animate the BrickBox with professional plays."

Adds Troy Siebels, President and CEO of THTC, "THT Rep and the BrickBox are the perfect complement to the mainstage at The Hanover Theatre. While the mainstage brings Broadway musicals and other large-scale performances to our downtown, THT Rep and the BrickBox are perfect for the intimate staging of dramatic plays. We are incredibly grateful to the McDonough family for their support."

To learn more, please visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/support/thtrep-challenge-grant/.

THT Rep's production of Macbeth runs through October 15, 2022. To cultivate community and equity, THT Rep offers an innovative tiered ticket pricing model that lets patrons choose what they pay based on what they may be able to afford. Tickets from $8-$110 are available at TheHanoverTheatre.org/Macbeth.