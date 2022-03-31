The Hanover Theatre Partners With Two Worcester High Schools For Their Annual Adopt-A-School Program

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has partnered with the national tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical for their annual Adopt-A-School program. Each year, The Hanover Theatre partners with Worcester Public Schools to collaborate with schools administrators and teachers on a curriculum-based arts integration program.

Over a period of three weeks this year, 2,400 students from Burncoat High School and South High School participated in lessons within every subject matter that incorporated themes from Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, historical and sociological elements, artistic aspects and musical score.

The Adopt-A-School program was created in 2013 to provide a school-wide arts experience for Worcester's South High School. Nine years later, the program now introduces youth from both Burncoat High School and South High School to Broadway theatre and ties arts into core curriculum concepts to enhance learning. The theatre's education staff work collaboratively with teachers to incorporate the themes, history, and social impacts from a Broadway show into lessons across every subject (ELA, history, chemistry, physics, biology, algebra, geometry and more).

In the Worcester Public Schools, many students are economically disadvantaged and have limited access to the arts in the Greater Worcester community. The Adopt-A-School program aims to provide students in the city with the opportunity to experience and interact with live theatre on an annual basis. A special matinee performance was booked for Friday, April 1 at 10 AM exclusively for Burncoat and South High School students to come together and witness the incredible story of this production. Each year, students have the opportunity to interact with the cast following the performance, giving them the chance to ask questions and learn more about the show and the performing arts.

"We are honored to have this support and recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts. Our Adopt-A-School program is a labor of love meant to provide access to the arts for all students. Our work over the last nine years has exposed thousands of students to their first live theatrical performance," commented Hanover Theatre director of education, Meghan Montaner.

The Adopt-A-School program would not be possible without funding from organizations like the National Endowment for the Arts, the theatre's Access to the Arts donors, and the McDonough Foundation. For more information on the National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit Arts.gov/news. To learn more about The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory's Adopt-A-School program, visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/education.

"I love how I can connect with the characters even though we're from completely different backgrounds. The music and dances gave me life," one of the students raves.

Student work and projects will be displayed in the theatre's lobby during the public performances of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical from March 31 - April 3, 2022.