The Hanover Theatre Debuts Music Album, HOLIDAYS AT THE HANOVER THEATRE VOLUME 1

The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced the release of their first album, Holidays at The Hanover Theatre Volume 1.

Holidays at The Hanover Theatre Volume 1 is a curated collection of ten seasonal classics recorded throughout the theatre's 15th anniversary season. Steve Gagliastro helms the project as music director of the album. Audiences may recognize the Worcester State University faculty member, “Gags”, from his portrayal of the beloved Mr. Fezziwig in The Hanover Theatre's annual production of A Christmas Carol. The album was mixed and mastered by Nick Joyce who is in his 13th year with The Hanover Theatre as the head of audio. Joyce has a four decades long career in audio touring with such artists as Miles Davis and Donna Summer. All songs were proudly recorded on the stage and in the studios of The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts.

From Vivaldi to traditional African American Spiritual, the selection of holiday repertoire features a wide range of sounds from the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ to violin, piano, choir vocals and rich brass instruments. Performers include, Kurt Blomstrom (Organ and Piano), Timothy Evans (Organ and Piano), John Michael Flavetta (Horn), Steve Gagliastro (Brass and Vocals), David Jiles Jr. (Vocals), Raymond B. Johnson (Vocals), Annie Kerins (Vocals), Dr. Jonathan Kleefield (Mighty Wurlitzer Organ), Marta Rymer (Violin and Vocals), Arjun Warrier (Vocals), Troy Siebels and Kathy St. George (Spoken Word). Choir vocalists include, Sarah Callinan, Liam Carmody, Sheila Donahue, Jessica Fosberry, Nadia Frempong, Ginny Hilli, Steve Gagliastro, John Guertin, Raymond B. Johnson, Tyler Keogh, Annie Kerins, Alyssa Morales, Nini Mwicigi, Tori Rich, Sahana Sankar, Owen Santos, Susie Santos, Will Sheerin, and Arjun Warrier. Represented within the choir is a diverse range of talents with strong connections to The Hanover Theatre as conservatory students, patrons, volunteers, theatre staff, faculty, alumni from The Hanover Theatre Conservatory and our beloved WYSH (Worcester Youth Speak Honestly) program along with many performers who have been featured onstage at the historic Worcester venue.

CDs are on sale now and available for shipping or in person pickup at the box office. For more details visit: https://thehanovertheatre.org/holidays-at-the-hanover-theatre-volume-1/

If you are interested in hearing the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ played live, be sure to check out one or more of the following events:

Silent Film: Mark of Zorro Accompanied by Clark Wilson on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ on Saturday, September 23 at 6 PM

Wurlitzer Organ Concerts led by resident organist and organ enthusiast Dr. Jonathan Kleefield on Thursday, October 5 at 12 PM and Thursday, November 9 at 12 PM.

The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production of A Christmas Carol, from December 16-23.

Sensory Friendly Performance of A Christmas Carol on Sunday, December 17 at 1 PM.

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

Worcester Center for Performing Arts, a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.