Jan. 13, 2023  
The Hanover Theatre Announces PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM!

2023 is in full swing and Hanover Theatre has lots of fun events coming up! Tickets for Paddington Gets in a Jam are officially on sale. If you're looking for more family-friendly fun, the Broadway season features classics such as Disney's Aladdin and Annie! Llama Llama Red Pajama Live! will hit the stage next week.

These shows are sure have you laughing, smiling and singing for days to come!

The beloved, award-winning stage show Paddington Gets in a Jam comes to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester, MA on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 6:30 pm. Watch Paddington, the famous, accident-prone bear as he takes on the stage in this fun-filled slapstick comedy.

Paddington is making his favorite marmalade jam with the help of the Brown's housekeeper Mrs. Bird, but they run out of sugar, so Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. The usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than ever as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores. Unfortunately for Paddington, his good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one each of his jobs starts to have an unexpected outcome!


Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

Worcester Center for Performing Arts (WCPA), a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (THT) and, on behalf of the Worcester Cultural Coalition (WCC), manages Worcester's BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center (JMAC). All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.




