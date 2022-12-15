The Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present THE WOLVES This January
The cast is comprised of young professional artists, collegiate actors, and student apprentices from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts.
The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present Sarah DeLappe's wildly popular play The Wolves January 6-8 at THE BLACK BOX. Directed by New York actress Ali Funkhouser, the all female-identifying cast of 10 is comprised of young professional artists, collegiate actors, and student apprentices from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts.
The Wolves follows a girls indoor soccer team. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.
The play will feature soccer movement directed by Franklin's Calen Frongillo. "One of the many intriguing aspects of this play is that we see the girls warm up and perform actual soccer drills over the course of the show," comments director Ali Funkhouser. "We're so lucky to have Calen's soccer expertise to train the 'team' and help the cast execute these moments on stage."
Known only by their numbers to the audience, the characters of The Wolves will be portrayed by LA's Courtney Beyer (#46), NYC's Elena Doyno (#00), University of Tampa Musical Theatre's Kelsey Breslin (#11), University of Connecticut's Caroline Wilkins (#25), University of Oklahoma Acting's Sami Goldman (#7), FPAC Apprentices Erin Belger (#2), Tzintli Cerda (#14), Anya Fox (#13), Madigan Wirkus (#8), and actress Hallie Wetzell (Soccer Mom).
A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Wolves tackles mature themes including characters in honest discussions about relationships, politics, death, and more. Because of its subject matter and strong language, it is not recommended for children.
The Franklin Performing Arts Company at THE BLACK BOX is a professional Equity theater producing musicals, plays, and more, featuring Broadway stars, professional and regional performers, and emerging artists.
For tickets and more information, visit THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.
