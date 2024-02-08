The Boston Public Quartet Performs A RADICAL WELCOME in April

The Boston Public Quartet will present A Radical Welcome, a concert with music and dance at The Strand Theatre on Friday, April 19th at 7:30pm. “Pay What You Want” tickets are available at bostonpublicquartet.com.

“A Radical Welcome will be a multi-sensory experience,” explained Boston Public Quartet's founder Betsy Hinkle. “Accompanying the music there will be dance on stage, with musicians as part of the choreography, as well as students from Rose Conservatory performing West African drumming and violin side by side with BPQ members. We'll be utilizing aisles for performers to connect with the audience, projecting the musical score and other visual aspects, all intended to encourage questions and conversation for a cross-section of Boston audiences, many of whom we hope will be new to this type of concert experience.”

The concert will feature On the Impulse to Move by Lavell Blackwell, with original choreography by Liana C. Percoco in collaboration with dancers Dana Alsamsam, Hannah Brown, Erica Codd, and Sophie Nash. “The piece was inspired by the physical and mental tensions caused by my attempts to practice meditation,which requires stillness,” said Blackwell. “It's a chronicle of a mind and body trying (and failing) to remain still,drawing musical inspiration from sources as diverse as John Adams and Stevie Wonder.”

The program will also include Strum by Musical America's 2023 Composer of the Year, Jessie Montgomery. Drawing on American folk idioms and the spirit of dance and movement, “the piece has a kind of narrative that begins with fleeting nostalgia and transforms into ecstatic celebration,” said Montgomery.

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Piano Quintet in G minor, written in 1903, is one of the renowned Anglo-African composer's earliest compositions. It will be played by The Boston Public Quartet with movements divided by specially curated audience participation.