The Boston Public Quartet Performs A RADICAL WELCOME in April

The performance is on Friday, April 19th at 7:30pm.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadway's Origina Photo 1 Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 2 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WAITRESS, and More Set For Cape Playhouse's Upcoming Season Photo 3 TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WAITRESS, and More Set For Cape Playhouse's Upcoming Season
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

The Boston Public Quartet Performs A RADICAL WELCOME in April

The Boston Public Quartet will present A Radical Welcome, a concert with music and dance at The Strand Theatre on Friday, April 19th at 7:30pm. “Pay What You Want” tickets are available at bostonpublicquartet.com

“A Radical Welcome will be a multi-sensory experience,” explained Boston Public Quartet's founder Betsy Hinkle. “Accompanying the music there will be dance on stage, with musicians as part of the choreography, as well as students from Rose Conservatory performing West African drumming and violin side by side with BPQ members.  We'll be utilizing aisles for performers to connect with the audience, projecting the musical score and other visual aspects, all intended to encourage questions and conversation for a cross-section of Boston audiences, many of whom we hope will be new to this type of concert experience.”   

The concert will feature On the Impulse to Move by Lavell Blackwell, with original choreography by Liana C. Percoco in collaboration with dancers Dana Alsamsam, Hannah Brown, Erica Codd, and Sophie Nash.  “The piece was inspired by the physical and mental tensions caused by my attempts to practice meditation,which requires stillness,” said Blackwell.  “It's a chronicle of a mind and body trying (and failing) to remain still,drawing musical inspiration from sources as diverse as John Adams and Stevie Wonder.”  

The program will also include Strum by Musical America's 2023 Composer of the Year, Jessie Montgomery. Drawing on American folk idioms and the spirit of dance and movement, “the piece has a kind of narrative that begins with fleeting nostalgia and transforms into ecstatic celebration,” said Montgomery.  

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Piano Quintet in G minor, written in 1903, is one of the renowned Anglo-African composer's earliest compositions. It will be played by The Boston Public Quartet with movements divided by specially curated audience participation.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Westfield Athenaeum Celebrates Women Composers With Springfield Chamber Players Piano Trio Photo
Westfield Athenaeum Celebrates Women Composers With Springfield Chamber Players Piano Trio Next Month

The Westfield Athenaeum will present The Springfield Chamber Players (formerly MOSSO) Piano Trio in a program showcasing women composers on Thursday, March 14, at 7PM at The Westfield Athenaeum. Lern more about the performance here!

2
The Sudbury Savoyards Perform PRINCESS IDA Photo
The Sudbury Savoyards Perform PRINCESS IDA

The Sudbury Savoyards present Princess Ida, a stage production of the Gilbert & Sullivan classic. Directed by Rebecca Graber and featuring music direction by Stephanie Beatrice-Gonzalez. Learn more about the show here!

3
Broadway Performer Karen Maria Pisani To Teach In Marblehead School Of Ballets Summer Inte Photo
Broadway Performer Karen Maria Pisani To Teach In Marblehead School Of Ballet's Summer Intensive

Broadway performer Karen Maria Pisani returns to teach Acting for Dancers at Marblehead School of Ballet's Summer Intensive. Apply now for this renowned program in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

4
Lyric Stage Boston Presents Eugene ONeills THIRST Photo
Lyric Stage Boston Presents Eugene O'Neill's THIRST

Lyric Stage Boston presents Thirst, playwright Ronán Noone’s captivating and compelling look into the Irish immigrant experience and the struggles in building a meaningful life in a new world.

More Hot Stories For You

Lyric Stage Boston Presents Eugene O'Neill's THIRSTLyric Stage Boston Presents Eugene O'Neill's THIRST
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for BECOMING A. MAN at the A.R.T.Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for BECOMING A. MAN at the A.R.T.
The Provincetown Theater Reveals 2024 Season; ANGELS IN AMERICA, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, and More!The Provincetown Theater Reveals 2024 Season; ANGELS IN AMERICA, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, and More!
Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Andy Gross, Concerts, and More at the Colonial This MarchBerkshire Theatre Group Presents Andy Gross, Concerts, and More at the Colonial This March

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for BECOMING A. MAN at the A.R.T. Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for BECOMING A. MAN at the A.R.T.
Watch a Trailer for STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT Starring Jim Ortlieb at Huntington Theatre Video
Watch a Trailer for STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT Starring Jim Ortlieb at Huntington Theatre
Get A First Look At Lyric Stage Company's TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Get A First Look At Lyric Stage Company's TROUBLE IN MIND
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
The Magic of Ireland: A St. Patrick's Day Concert in Boston The Magic of Ireland: A St. Patrick's Day Concert
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (3/09-3/10)Tracker
Golda's Balcony in Boston Golda's Balcony
Emerson Paramount Center (2/23-3/10)Tracker
The Unknowable: An Operatic Ballet in Two Acts in Boston The Unknowable: An Operatic Ballet in Two Acts
Lowell House Opera (2/10-2/11)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Evil Dead The Musical HD in Boston Evil Dead The Musical HD
Boston Center for the Arts (1/25-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Pretty Woman: The Musical in Boston Pretty Woman: The Musical
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/27-3/03)
Mr. Popper's Penguins in Boston Mr. Popper's Penguins
Wheelock Family Theatre (2/10-3/03)
First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience in Boston First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience
The Regent Theatre (3/16-3/16)
THT Rep presents Judith in Boston THT Rep presents Judith
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (4/20-5/10)
The Carnival of Animals in Boston The Carnival of Animals
Multicultural Arts Center (4/06-4/06)
Baby Jane in Boston Baby Jane
The Company Theatre (10/11-10/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You