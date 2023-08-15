The Boch Center's City Spotlights Leadership Program Final Showcase Set For This Week

The event is on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
POPULAR
On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Boston teens from across the city will take the stage at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre for an original artistic showcase, the final performance concluding the Boch Center’s 2023 City Spotlights Leadership Program, a paid employment program designed to teach leadership skills using the performing arts.
The final showcase performance is titled “More Than Meets the Eye”, where the teens will sing, dance, and recite poetry, advocating for the freedom of self-expression and ending harmful stereotypes. These creative young adults represent eight different Boston neighborhoods from 19 different schools. The City Spotlights Leadership Program Final Showcase starts at 5:30PM ET and is free and open to the public. RSVP now here.
WHAT: City Spotlights Leadership Program Final Showcase
WHEN: Wednesday, August 16 at 5:30PM ET
Doors open at 5:00PM ET
WHERE: Boch Center Shubert Theatre
265 Tremont Street, Boston
Videos
|BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)
|AMERICAN IDIOT
Academy Playhouse (7/27-8/20)
|Toni Stone
Huntington Theatre (5/17-6/16)
|The Wedding Singer
Haverhill City Hall (8/18-8/20)
|The Half-God of Rainfall
American Repertory Theater (9/08-9/24)
|Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
|The Sixties Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/28-9/28)
|Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'®
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/07)
|The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/08-12/10)
|Prayer for the French Republic
Huntington Theatre (9/07-10/08)CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You