The Boch Center's City Spotlights Leadership Program Final Showcase Set For This Week

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Boston teens from across the city will take the stage at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre for an original artistic showcase, the final performance concluding the Boch Center’s 2023 City Spotlights Leadership Program, a paid employment program designed to teach leadership skills using the performing arts.

The final showcase performance is titled “More Than Meets the Eye”, where the teens will sing, dance, and recite poetry, advocating for the freedom of self-expression and ending harmful stereotypes. These creative young adults represent eight different Boston neighborhoods from 19 different schools. The City Spotlights Leadership Program Final Showcase starts at 5:30PM ET and is free and open to the public. RSVP now here.

WHAT: City Spotlights Leadership Program Final Showcase

WHEN: Wednesday, August 16 at 5:30PM ET

Doors open at 5:00PM ET

WHERE: Boch Center Shubert Theatre

265 Tremont Street, Boston