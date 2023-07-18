THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION Comes to the Colonial Theater This Month

Berkshire Theatre Group will present an enhanced concert-style production of THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION, adapted from the three-time Tony Award-nominated musical and featuring over 30 young actors from all over Berkshire County. The cast includes many young actors currently in our education program; a number of alumni recognizable from past productions such as, Shrek The Musical, Tarzan, The Music Man, Peter Pan, Mary Poppins, Disney’s Moana, Jr. and Beauty and The Beast; and some new to the Colonial stage.

This special concert-style presentation of the beloved musical is as beautiful and spirited as the original. The Secret Garden, an enchanting classic piece of children's literature of hope and perseverance, is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Marsha Norman and captivated audiences worldwide. Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

Director Katie Birenboim says, “THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION will be presented in an elevated, "concert" style. With limited special effects, a single piano and a focus on settings in the abstract, this version of The Secret Garden is a more intimate, stripped down presentation of the classic story we all know and love which elevates, above all, the gorgeous Norman and Simon score, as well as the performances of the actors.”

Music Director, Jacob Kerzner further comments, “The music of The Secret Garden feels to me like a cherished memory. Each vividly-personal song holds space for characters and audience alike to take a deeper breath and find connection in their community.”

Tickets for THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION, as well as all other exciting season productions are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or contact by calling 413-997-4444.



The box office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG’s Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.