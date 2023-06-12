THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Comes to Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

Performances run June 30 – July 29, 2023.

Jun. 12, 2023

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, directed by RJ Tolan. Performances run Tuesdays through Saturdays, June 30 to July 29 at 8 p.m., with the exception of a Monday performance on July 3 and no performance on July 4. Preview performances at 7:30 p.m. on June 28 and 29 are discounted and open to the public.

This newly revised version of the witty and inventive The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) is a fast-paced, madcap, crash course in all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays. Buckle up for a wild ride from Romeo and Juliet, to Hamlet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and the “Scottish Play”, performed by Lacy Allen, Madeleine Bundy, and Stephen Smith Stout—all in just under 100 minutes.

Lacy Allen’s past WHAT shows include Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Lenin's Embalmers and Five Times in One Night. Some NYC credits: NY Times Critics Pick: Inanimate (The Flea), Puffs (New World Stages). She’s currently in LA, navigating the world of TV/Film during a post pandemic writers strike. www.thelacyallen.com

Madeleine Bundy is an actor, VO artist, and designer. She originated the titular role in Kapow-i GoGo (The PIT), as well as Susie Bones, Myrtle and Harry in the original Off-Broadway cast of Puffs: Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic (New World Stages), both by Matt Cox. At Ensemble Studio Theatre: Engagements, Asking For Trouble, Brunch. At The Flea Theatre: Smoke, Serials, and Romeo and Juliet: The Shakes. V/O: audiobooks with Audible and animated shows all over the world. TV: Russian Doll, Almost Family. Film: Puffs: Live Off-Broadway!, Future ’38. She provided set, special effects, and puppet design for the film Night of the Coconut, directed by YouTuber Patrick H. Willems (streaming on Nebula); prop design for James and the Giant Peach (Atlantic Theater); set, costumes, and props for Puffs: Live Off-Broadway! (streaming on Amazon and iTunes). Collaborated with Jordan Dene on some feminist leaning, nerdy merch (IG: @jordandenenyc); illustrations for the magazine Sartorial Geek (IG: @sartorialgeek). She currently lives in Los Angeles. (IG: @madeleinebundy, art IG: @madxostore). BFA from NYU Tisch.

Stephen Smith Stout’s credits include Off-Broadway: original cast of Puffs (New World Stages), Confidence (and The Speech) (Theatre Row), Twelfth Night (Aquila Theater Company). Other NYC: Empire Travel Agency (Woodshed Collective); Kapow-i GoGo (The PIT); Women (The PIT, Hollywood Fringe, Best of Fringe). At The Flea Theater: Smoke, The Mysteries, Restoration Comedy, These Seven Sicknesses, Job - all NYTimes' Critics Picks, and co-creator of the long running Serials (Aquila Theatre Company), Julius Caesar, Catch-22 (North American Tour), A Comedy of Errors (Globe Theatre, Neuss, Germany), Much Ado About Nothing, Romeo and Juliet (Lincoln Center Institute). Readings/workshops: Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Lark, Red Bull, Labyrinth, Roundabout, TFANA, Williamstown. Film: Puffs: Live Off-Broadway! (Fathom Events; streaming Amazon, iTunes), Mystery Team (Roadside Attractions), The Onion News Network. Former AD, The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT) in NYC. Collaborated with Puffs playwright Matt Cox on the upcoming Witches?! In Salem!?, The Kapow-i GoGo Saga, and the musical The Ferret Show with composers Dan Mills and Ben Thornewill. BFA: NYU/Tisch. IG/Tw: @stevestout

R.J. Tolan (Director previously at WHAT: Five Times in One Night, Lenin’s Embalmers, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus. R.J. has been co-Artistic Director of Ensemble Studio Theatre’s OBIE-winning Youngblood program for early-career playwrights since 2003, directing dozens of mainstage productions, workshop, short plays and readings. Other credits include shows at Rattlestick Playwright’s Theater, the Cherry Lane Alternative, and The Brick.
 




Recommended For You