THE ADDAMS FAMILY to be Presented at Wheelock Family Theatre

WFT@BU is thrilled to launch its 2023/24 season with spooky favorite, The Addams Family. Prepare to embrace the unusual and experience the magic at WFT@BU this season. This fall, audience members will be transformed into the lives of the world's kookiest characters.

"The most fascinating thing about The Addams Family is that these wildly eccentric characters are so easy to relate to" says Choreographer, Larry Sousa. He continues, "The Addams Family is such an unlikely world of fiction and fantasy -- Yet somehow, this spooky oddball family feels just like my own". The characters of the Addams may seem eccentric, but every audience member will relate to one of these kooky characters of the family. And who knows family better than Wheelock Family Theatre? "This is the perfect production for Wheelock Family Theatre to produce this fall as we are all about family and embracing the many forms a family can take. Whether it's the family you are born into, or the family you choose, everyone will find something to love in The Addams Family", says Director, Nick Vargas.

Audiences will be delighted to see their favorite unconventional family grace the stage, while also seeing a new side to their favorite characters. "These iconic characters have been frightfully delighting us for decades, teaching us that there is no one way a family should look or act", says Director, Nick Vargas. The Addams Family challenges what is expected. "We can identify with that because we all feel a little abnormal or atypical sometimes", says Aimee Doherty (Morticia). She continues, "the beauty of the Addams family is not only are they "other", but they love and celebrate it. It reminds us that the differences in us make us special and unique. They celebrate the oddball in all of us."

Fans love the Addams Family for their unconventional spirits and ways of affection which are highlighted in the musical. Each iteration of The Addams Family finds its own voice and brings forth another aspect of the beloved family. "This musical, at its core, is all about the power of love to triumph over even our greatest differences", says director, Nick Vargas. Jane Staab (Grandma) says she loves her character's relationship with her grandson, Pugsly, "most of all. She may show her love for him in some wicked ways but it's so darn genuine."

WFT@BU continues to provide intergenerational theatre experiences unlike any other Boston area theatre with pieces that, "tell stories with messages that truly resonate with every audience member" says Jane Staab, WFT@BU Co-Founder and The Addams Family cast member. Staab, says, "I'm looking forward to seeing old friends and colleagues and meeting new people, especially the young people who are gracing the stage maybe for their first time."

SYNOPSIS:

In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. Nonetheless, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, and the spookiest nightmare faced by every family creates the focus Lippa, Brickman, and Elice's musical: the Addams kids are growing up. The Addamses have lived by their unique values for hundreds of years and Gomez and Morticia, the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, would be only too happy to continue living that way. Their dark, macabre, beloved daughter Wednesday, however, is now an eighteen year-old young woman who is ready for a life of her own. She has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family - the most un-Addams sounding person one could be! And to make matters worse, she has invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner. In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they've managed to avoid for generations: change. [Stage Agent]

WHERE:

Wheelock Family Theatre. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2265380®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wheelockfamilytheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ 180 Riverway, Boston MA 02215

TICKETS:

Single ticket prices range from $24-48 · By phone at (617) 353-3001 · Online at wheelockfamilytheatre.org · At our box office at 180 Riverway, Boston, MA 02215 Discounts are available for groups and students. For a full list of discounts, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2265380®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wheelockfamilytheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/discounts-promotions/

CAST:

WFT @ BU's production of The Addams Family features, Leigh Barrett* (Alice Beineke), Jack Baumrind (Pugsley Addams), Timothy Bevens (Lucas Beineke), Vanessa Calantropo (Understudy Morticia), Sam David Cohen (Lurch), Joshua Wolf Coleman* (Mal Beineke), Aimee Doherty* (Morticia Addams), Aaron Graham (Ancestor), Kaedon Gray (Understudy Mal & Fester), Felix Grigsby (Ancestor), Anthony Pires Jr.* (Fester Addams), Sarah Kalafos (Swing Ancestor), Alex Kennedy (Understudy Ancestor & Lucas), Sullivan McStravick (Understudy 3 Pugsley), Luis Negrón* (Gomez Addams), Katie O'Reilly (Understudy Alice & Grandma), Juanita Pearl* (Ancestor), Nick Potts (Ancestor), Elias Robles (Understudy Gomez & Lurch), Eli Schulman (Swing Ancestor), Malachi Smith (Ancestor), Jane Staab* (Grandma), Emilia Tagliani (Wednesday Addams), Lauren Velasco (Understudy Wednesday Addams) and Elaine Whitbeck (Ancestor). *indicates a member of Actors Equity Association

CREATIVE TEAM:

WFT @ BU's Creative Team of The Addams Family includes, Jenn Butler (Props Designer), Akeem Celestine (Makeup Designer), David Freeman Coleman (Music Director), Priscilla Fales (Asssitant to the Director), Jaronzie Harris (Associate Director), Lindsay Hoisington (Wardrobe Supervisor), Kayleigh Kane (Intimacy Director), Jon King (Sound Designer), Saskia Martinez (Paint Charge), Frank Meissner, Jr. (Lighting Designer), Jimmy Rotondo (Scenic Designer), Carolyn Saxon (Casting Supervisor), Larry Sousa (Choreographer), Zoe Sundra (Costume Designer), Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Consultant), Nick Vargas (Director) and Lawrence Ware (Head Electrician). Stage Management team includes, Paige D'Ambrosio (Assistant Stage Manager), Fanni Horvath (Stage Manager) and Steve Vieiras (Production Manager). Accessibility Team includes, Andrea Doane (Secondary Audio Describer) and Gamalia Pharms (Primary Audio Describer).

ACCESSIBILITY:

Open Captioning provided at all events. Accessibility Performance Dates: November 5th, 2023 at 2:00 pm, November 9th, 2023 at 10:30 am (student matinee) and November 11th, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Questions regarding access? Please contact Audience Services Manager Jamie Aznive at jaznive@bu.edu.

The Addams Family is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com