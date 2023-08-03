Summer Stars Camp For The Performing Arts Announces 2023 Camp Theme: “Together We Are…”

Click Here's flagship program, Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts, has announced this year's camp theme will be “Together We Are…” encouraging campers to embrace the power of community and connection as they embark on a journey of self discovery throughout the free, nine-day experience. Serving economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17, Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts teaches success through the performing arts and arms kids with important life skills and tools they can apply in their everyday lives.

“Today's teenagers are living with a tremendous amount of anxiety, arguably more than any other generation,” says Donna Milani Luther, Founding Director of The Summer Stars Foundation. “With this theme, our goal is to encourage these kids to ask each other for help and support, to ask themselves 'Where do I fit in this world?' and then to really embrace the possibilities of what can be accomplished when we, as a community, come together.”

Each day of camp will focus on a word that begins with “UN”, such as “UNdiscovered”, “UNconventional” and “UNbeatable”. The culmination of camp is the final “big show" where campers perform both group and individual class numbers (e.g. Rock Band, Improv, Circus Arts, Vocal Studies, African Dance, Music Video) that reflect and encompass everything they've learned from their time at camp. Free and open to the public, the 90-minute show will be held Saturday, August 12th. Doors open at 5pm.

This year, Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts celebrates its 24th year, welcoming 125 kids from Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and New York to the Berkshires of Massachusetts and the campus of Northfield Mount Hermon School (NMH). The camp is also extremely excited to welcome three new Master Teachers:

David Thomas Cronin, a Summer Stars alumni, is an accomplished New York City actor, director and educator, who will be the camp's co-Musical Theater Master teacher.

Nicole Williams, the company Director and Dance Teacher for Northfield Mount Hermon School will lead a number of workshops.

Stephen Spencer, a Boston native, who works at Circus Up and is an actor, will be the camp's Circus Arts Master Teacher.

Supported entirely by donors, Summer Stars Camp is free for all campers. To learn more about the Summer Stars Foundation, or to donate, visit Click Here.

The Summer Stars Foundation, a donor-funded 501c3, serves economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17 through its flagship program: the nine-day residential Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts which is presented by the Sonic Boom Foundation and produced with the generous support of Northfield Mount Hermon School. Offered at no charge to the campers, Summer Stars Camp brings together underserved students with a talented staff of master teachers, professional performers, counselors, and guest artists to guide campers on a journey of self-discovery. For more information or to donate, please visitClick Here.