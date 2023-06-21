Summer BCMFest Includes Food, Live Music, and Dancing for Fourth of July Weekend

The Celtic celebration takes place Sunday, July 2nd and features both free and ticketed events.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Summer BCMFest Includes Food, Live Music, and Dancing for Fourth of July Weekend

Passim’s Summer Boston Celtic Music Festival (BCMFest) is back to help the region ring in July Fourth weekend with a celebration of New England’s rich Celtic history. The Summer BCMFest features live music, food and new to this year, DANCING, at Club Passim in Harvard Square. The Celtic celebration takes place Sunday, July 2nd and features both free and ticketed events. The entire lineup is available at passim.org

Summer BCMFest gets going early on the 2nd from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM with a special Irish Live Music Brunch at Club Passim featuring Kat Wallace and Jimmy Kelly. The party continues at 3:00 PM with a series of free outdoor performances on Palmer Street outside Passim with Elias Cardoso & Friends and Ailsa. 

New this year, BCMFest’s incredibly popular social dance, The Boston Urban Ceilidh, is making its summer debut. The free event will also take place from 5PM - 6PMon Palmer Street.

 “The Ceilidh is always such a special event people look forward to every winter, so we are excited to bring it back in the summer,” said Summer McCall, BCMFest organizer. “We are ready to fill Palmer Street with incredible music, dancing and plenty of laughter.” 

Summer BCMFest will wrap up Sunday night with a ticketed event inside the club featuring Matt & Shannon HeatonCarroll Sisters with Adam Hendey, and Yann Falquet & Eric Boodman. The evening concert begins at  7:00 PM. Tickets are available at Passim.org

Passim’s Summer BCMFest is tailored after the annual BCMFest, a gathering held each January to celebrate Greater Boston’s richness of music, song and dance from Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton and other Celtic traditions. Like it's winter counterpart, Summer BCMFest showcases the vast range of sounds and styles found in Boston’s Celtic music community.



