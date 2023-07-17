Sullivan Rep to Present BROADENING THE SCOPE: A MISCAST(?) CABARET! as Fundraiser for New Boston Theater Company

A one-night-only cabaret celebrating talent and breaking the rules.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Sullivan Rep to Present BROADENING THE SCOPE: A MISCAST(?) CABARET! as Fundraiser for New Boston Theater Company

Founder and Artistic Director of Sullivan Rep, Daniel Forest Sullivan will present 'Broadening the Scope: A Miscast(?) Cabaret!' later this July as a fundraiser for his new non-profit, professional, repertory theater company. This one-night-only event offers an evening with an emphasis on talent and a total lack of regard for the rules!

Directed and hosted by Sullivan, the evening will be a cabaret style evening with a vendetta against 'traditional' type. Rounding out the production team is Dan Rodriguez as Music Director, and Allie Jameson as Stage Manager. The production will feature some of Boston's local talent including: Melissa Paz, Errol Service Jr., Bridget Sullivan, Tyler Pilkington-Sperry, Janis Hudson, Will Fafard, Cristiano Lourenço, Jr., Rebekah Rae Robles, Scott Berozi, Lillian Salazar, Nora Sullivan, Barbara Pierre, David Rodrigus, and Jessica Ober.

Sullivan Rep will open its first season in 2024, with additional events planned for the remainder of 2023 to be announced soon. With two main goals to help set them apart from the already bountiful theater community in Boston and throughout New England, Sullivan Rep first and foremost aims to create production processes which allow the abundance of Boston talent who have additional careers (such as teaching or parenting) to still be a part of bringing high quality professional theater to the Greater Boston area. Secondly they will produce shows that fall into one or more of five predetermined style categories as a way to ensure they are creating a well-rounded season that brings more variety to the theatrical fabric of Boston. These styles are "Classic" , "Dance Show", "Family Friendly", "Dark/Edgy/Contemporary" , and "Lesser Known/Underproduced/Flop". By ensuring that each of these categories is represented amongst the shows in each season, Sullivan Rep is not adding 5 more of the same shows Boston is already seeing.

Sullivan Rep was incorporated in January 2023, and announced to the public this past June. The board is led by Founder, Dan Sullivan as President, with Peg Ober, Cynthia Krebs Lee, Jenna Lea Scott, Amanda Casale, Helen Hamel, and Becca Mayersohn filling the remaining chairs. Rounding out the team at Sullivan Rep is Broadway's Ann Harada and TV & Film's Scott Evans as Advisory Board members, and Nora Sullivan as Executive Director.

'Broadening the Scope: A Miscast(?) Cabaret!' will be performed July 24th at 7pm at War Memorial Hall in Newton, MA. Tickets are on sale now and available at Click Here.




