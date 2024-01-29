Sullivan Rep To Perform Kander & Ebb's STEEL PIER in February

STEEL PIER, with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by David Thompson will be performed by Sullivan Rep this February. After a successful launch in June of 2023, Steel Pier marks the inaugural production for Sullivan Rep.

Set in depression era 1933, Steel Pier follows the journey of Rita Racine as she competes alongside many other contestants in what should be her final Dance Marathon on the Atlantic City boardwalk at the world famous Steel Pier. When her dance partner for the competition doesn't show, Rita agrees to take on a persistent stunt pilot named Bill so she can enter on time. A form of competition and entertainment, we follow this particular marathon as the contestants must not only stay standing as long as possible but survive specific dances, specialty performances, a publicity stunt cellophane wedding, and the sprints.

While one of the lesser known shows from famed song writing team Kander & Ebb, Steel Pier delivers the exciting and high energy dance numbers audiences expect from this duo, and teaches a beautiful lesson about how to take back control back of your own life.

Direction and Choreography for the production will be done by Sullivan Rep Founder, Dan Sullivan, with Musical Direction by J. Kathleen Castellanos and Stage Management by Colleen Locke.

Costume Design by DW, Hair & Make Up Design by Cara Guappone, Technical Direction by John Sullivan, Lighting Design by Erik Fox, Sound Design by Paul Roach, Projection Design by Jacob Sherburne, Scenic Painting by Bridget Sullivan, Properties Design by Rick Grenier, Intimacy Direction by KRISTIAN ESPIRITU, and Dramaturgy by Camille Cuzzupoli.

The Cast of Steel Pier includes Melissa Paz as Rita Racine, Kevin Hanley as Bill Kelly, Todd Yard as Mick Hamilton, Janis Hudson as Shelby Stevens, Bridget Sullivan as Precious McGuire, Jacob Thomas Less as Happy McGuire, Johnny Gordon as Mr. Walker, Tyler Pilkington-Sperry as Buddy Becker, Laura Headrick Sweder as Bette Becker, Robert Orzalli as Luke Adams, Vallery Dibella Koenig as Dora Foster, Jackson Jirard as Johnny Adel, Brian Higgins as Corkey, Temma Beaudreau, Essie Bertain, & Carly Evans as Mick's Pick and an ensemble including Julia Bandini, Sean Donnelly, A.J. Lyman, Jessica Ober, Alicia Love, Justin D. Davis, Carson Hollingsworth, Kai Chao, Scott Berozi, and Caroline Granahan.

Sullivan Rep's mission is to provide the Greater Boston area with high quality, live professional theater created primarily by local artists who reflect the diversity of their community and support it through other professions. Their show choices and additional programming will provide a mix of established and well-known content with under-represented and inspiring works.

Steel Pier will run February 16th - February 24th at The American Legion Nonantum Post 440 in Newton, MA. Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here.