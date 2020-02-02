Sudbury Savoyards Presents HMS PINAFORE

An operetta for the whole family, H.M.S. Pinafore is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular and most silly musical comedies! Featuring famous songs such as, "I'm Called Little Buttercup" and "I am the Captain of the Pinafore", this production, performed with full costumes, sets and live orchestra is sure to entertain.

Premiering in 1878, H.M.S. Pinafore tells the quirky naval tale of Ralph and Josephine, two ill-fated lovers. Josephine loves the "simple sailor, lowly born," Ralph but with the match forbidden by her father, Captain Corcoran, she is instead paired with the well-bred Sir Joseph, a man rich in relatives and power but lacking in wit and appeal. Elsewhere on the Pinafore, Little Buttercup pines away for the exalted Captain Corcoran, a man who could never love "one so lowly" as herself, whilst Sir Joseph runs about with his gaggle of relatives demanding manners and courtesy in the most ridiculous fashion. In the end, surprises abound with a secret revealed by Little Buttercup. A swift-paced comedy with memorable characters, famous tunes, and a guffaw of a happy ending, H.M.S. Pinafore is a classic, enchanting joy that is not to be missed!

Both matinees end with the opportunity to come up on the stage after the show to walk the set and speak with characters from the cast. Those who are visually impaired may ask at the door before any of the showings for a Braille copy of the playbill. Join us in the lobby after our 2pm matinee on February 29th for a "Birthday Party for Frederic!" Another one of the most beloved characters in the Gilbert and Sullivan repertoire, this character from The Pirates of Penzance owed his misfortunes to his leap-day birth date. In 2020, we celebrate Frederic's 41st birthday with cake and song sponsored by the New England Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

Performances

Friday, February 21 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 22 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 PM

Friday, February 28 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4453819

Cast of Lead Roles

Sir Joseph Porter - Tony Parkes

Captain Corcoran - Brad Amidon

Ralph Rackstraw - Peter Boettcher

Dick Deadeye - Marco Bonito

Bill Bobstay, Boatswain - Jon Saul

Bob Beckett, Carpenter's Mate - Santo Mammone

Josephine Corcoran- Janet Pohli

Cousin Hebe- Arianna Bonito

Little Buttercup- Ann Ferentz





