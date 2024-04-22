Spyro Gyra, Cory Rodrigues & More to Perform at The Spire Center for Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts, has revealed three new shows. Renowned Bassit Marshall Wood will perform with his quartet and Donna Byrne on August 1, Jazz fusion group Spyro Gyra will celebrate fifty years of playing on August 23, and comedian and Milton, Massachusetts native Corey Rodrigues will perform on September 6. Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 27, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.



Marshall Wood and Donna Byrne have been performing in New England and beyond since 1982. Each of them has established themselves internationally as superb musicians and performers.

Donna Byrne’s powerful voice and energetic personality have brought admiration from jazz fans and the top artists in the industry. Her performances have entertained audiences from L.A. to London, wowing at venues worldwide. Marshall Wood has been honing his craft for over 40 years. He has traveled worldwide, appeared in all the major jazz festivals in North America, Europe, and Asia, and on many major network television shows. He also has recorded two Grammy-winning records with Tony Bennett and a host of duet partners.

In 2024, Jay Beckenstein and Spyro Gyra observe the 50th anniversary of what started as a diversion, something that was just for fun (and twenty-five cents at the door). It began inauspiciously when Beckenstein and a few musician friends in Buffalo NY organized a get together on their shared night off from working in bands that actually made money. It was a simple, humble idea with a name that was likewise simple and humble, “Tuesday Night – Jazz Jam”. Fast forward 50 years and this jazz super group has released over 30 albums, garnering gold and platinum along the way. They’ve played over 10,000 concerts on six continents. Spyro Gyra has maintained its standards of excellence and that has sustained them on the “A list” of live attractions in jazz for 50 years.

Corey Rodrigues is a highly sought-after national touring college, club and corporate comedian. He was the winner of The Catch a New Rising Star, The Funniest Comic in New England, and the 2017 Big Sky Comedy Festivals. Rodrigues has been featured on the hilarious Gotham Live, Laughs on Fox, and True TV's Laff Mobbs Laff Tracks. In 2018, he released his Dry Bar comedy special, was voted "best of the fest" at the Big Pine Comedy Festival, and was picked as one of TBS's Comics to Watch at the New York Comedy Fest. In 2019, Rodrigues made his late-night TV debut on the Conan O'Brien show. In 2020, he released another 30-minute Comedy Special for the EPIX series "Unprotected Sets."



Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, April 27, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

