Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA Announces Uncle John's Banjo, Donna The Buffalo, And Many More

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth announced several new shows. Boston natives Uncle John's Banjo will share the incredible repertoire of the Grateful Dead with a bluegrass/country spin on March 28.

April shows include Roots Rockers band Donna the Buffalo on April 10, award-winning blues artist Joe Louis Walker on April 19, and A Band of Brothers, playing homage to the Allman Brothers on April 27. Shows announced for May include American Bluegrass musician Peter Rowan playing on May 11 and Boston Swing-Blues group The Smack Dabs on May 16. Tickets go on sale on December 23 at 6:00 a.m at Click Here.

Uncle John's Banjo puts a bluegrass spin on the music of the Grateful Dead. With a decade-long residency on Court Street in Plymouth MA, from The Driftwood Public House on down to the New World Tavern, UJB quickly gained a reputation on the South Shore for putting a high-energy, exciting, and fresh spin on the vast Grateful Dead catalog. The band features Ethan Robbins on guitar, Conor Smith on fiddle, Paul Chase on bass, and Rob Megna on drums.This show is presented by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund.

Since their formation in the late '80s, upstate New York roots combo Donna the Buffalo has amassed a die-hard following. The band has played thousands of shows and countless festivals, including Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, Telluride, Austin City Limits Festival, Merle Fest, and Philadelphia Folk Festival.

Joe Louis Walker, a Blues Hall of Fame inductee and six-time Blues Music Award winner, celebrates a career that exceeds half a century. One of the most celebrated and respected bluesmen working today, Joe Louis Walker, returns with some of the most electrifying recordings he's done in his over five-decade-long career. This extraordinarily diverse set includes new compositions of "Uptown Girl Blues" and "Bad Betty," as well as cover versions of The Eagles' "Hotel California" and Warren Zevon's "Werewolves of London."

A Band Of Brothers is the brainchild of ace Boston guitarists Ryan Taylor and Johnny Trama. Harnessing the Allman Brothers tradition, they bring a unique and exciting experience every night. The ensemble features artists from an array of bands, including - North Mississippi Allstars, Pink Talking Fish, Neighbor, Dub Apocalypse, Peter Wolf's Midnight Travelers, Dickey Betts Great Southern, Slightly Stoopid, Sonya Rae Taylor, Band of Killers, and more.

A central figure among progressive bluegrass aficionados, Grammy-winning roots artist Peter Rowan participated in several projects in the late '60s and '70s before embarking on a highly productive solo career in the '80s. With a career spanning over five decades, his long list of bands and collaborators includes Earth Opera, Seatrain, Muleskinner, Old & in the Way, the Rowan Brothers, Rowan & Greene & the Red Hot Pickers, among many others.

The Smack Dabs specializes in good-time Swing Blues music from the 1930s, featuring the songs of Tampa Red, Big Bill Broonzy, The Harlem Hamfats, and many others. This delightful and timeless genre features various musical styles, ranging from mournful blues to joyful celebrations, setting the stage for incredible solo and group improvisations and delighting audiences and dancers alike. This show is presented by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund.

Tickets for these shows go on sale on December 23 at 6:00 a.m at Click Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.