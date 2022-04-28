South Shore Ballet Theatre Presents Family-Friendly PETER AND THE WOLF

South Shore Ballet Theatre (SSBT) presents the famed Profokiev musical story "Peter and the Wolf" as a staged, family-friendly ballet at its annual Gala 2022 on Saturday, May 14, 2 pm, Thayer Academy Center for Performing Arts, 745 Washington Street, Braintree.

An additional benefit performance will be held the same day, Saturday, May 14, 4:30 pm, featuring SSBT's Pre-Professional students performing alongside students from Ocean State Ballet, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Lake Placid School of Ballet and SSBT graduate Olivia Boutin. The benefit performance debuts an original ballet choreographed by SSBT's Artistic Director Marthavan McKeon. The benefit supports those in need in war-torn Ukraine, directing 100% of the proceeds to Doctors Without Borders and World Central Kitchen, both organizations currently supporting the cause.

An arts-centered magical experience for all ages, SSBT's "Peter and the Wolf" explores Composer Sergei Prokofiev's most famed symphonic folk tale, commissioned in 1936. Created as a child's introduction to orchestral instruments, the story unfolds through a narrator, who highlights characters aligned in the musical theme through four instrument families - strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. In the story, Peter, who resides with his grandfather, dissuades his grandson from visiting his garden to avoid lurking wolves. Defiantly curious Peter sneaks out and meets several characters in the garden and pond - the Bird, Duck and Cat. When Grandfather catches Peter during his adventure, he sends him home and locks the gate. Soon after, the Wolf appears, and attempts to catch the woodland animals. From his window, Peter observes the incident and pledges to catch the wolf! Equipped with a rope, Peter ascends the garden wall, where he and other helpers catch the Wolf to deliver him to the zoo. A surprise ending to the ballet leaves the audience smiling and entertained.

"SSBT has always been committed to helping reach students in need. Our current commitment has shifted to a more global effort to reach artists and dancers affected by the war in Ukraine. The ballet I am creating for this special benefit is costumed by Elevé Dancewear, who have committed funds from the sale of their Ukraine product line to support dancers in the war-torn region. South Shore Ballet Theatre alsol commits all proceeds from our benefit performance to help feed and care for the people of Ukraine. We have also committed to offering tuition-free classes for Ukrainian refugee families living in the United States that have children that want to dance," shares Marthavan McKeon, SSBT's founder.

"Peter and the Wolf" features 65 SSBT students, spanning ages 6 through 18, representing 19 towns across the region. The performance also features guest artist J. Bradford Lowe in the role of Grandfather, an instructor at Winchester's Firebeat Ballroom Studios and a frequent highlight in SSBT's beloved annual production of "The Nutcracker".

Founded in 2008, South Shore Ballet Theatre is a pre-professional ballet school with world class faculty, training tomorrow's dancers today. SSBT follows American Ballet Theatre's (ABT) National Training Curriculum, a breakthrough nine-level program that combines high quality artistic training with the basics of dancer health and child development. The National Training Curriculum consists of a comprehensive set of age-appropriate, outcome-based guidelines to provide the highest quality ballet training to dance students of all ages and skill levels.

Tickets to "Peter and the Wolf" are $20 in person, $25 for digital download for streaming broadcast at home, available at 29965.danceticketing.com. To make a donation to support South Shore Ballet Theatre, or for more information about SSBT's programs, tuition and performances, visit southshoreballettheatre.com, call 781-312-7224, or follow South Shore Ballet Theatre on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.