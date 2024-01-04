Shakespeare Reimagined: FORBIDDEN PLANET Comes to the Coolidge Corner Theatre This Month

The plays of Shakespeare have been translated into more than one hundred languages, and his timeless stories have inspired great works in many art forms. For the second year in-person after creating the series during the pandemic, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and the Coolidge Corner Theatre (‘the Coolidge') are teaming up to take an in-depth look at how some filmmakers have brought Shakespeare's stories to the screen.

The “Shakespeare Reimagined” series in 2023-24 consists of three film screenings followed by Q&A sessions with experts in both theater and film at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA.

Admission is $16.25 general admission, $13.25 for Coolidge Corner Theater members. The price includes the film screening (123 minutes) and the panel discussion (which will run approximately 30-40 minutes).

Tickets are available at the door or at Click Here. For further information, visit commshakes.org/production/shakespeare-reimagined/ or Click Here

The Coolidge's film and video exhibition areas are accessible by elevators. All are also equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. For questions about accessibility or to make any disability-related accommodation requests, please email info@coolidge.org.

Masks are optional but encouraged for all patrons, including in the lobby and theatre spaces. For further information about the Coolidge's safety protocols, visit coolidge.org/safety.