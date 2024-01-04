Shakespeare Reimagined: FORBIDDEN PLANET Comes to the Coolidge Corner Theatre This Month

The performance is on Monday, January 22 at 7 PM.
The plays of Shakespeare have been translated into more than one hundred languages, and his timeless stories have inspired great works in many art forms. For the second year in-person after creating the series during the pandemic, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and the Coolidge Corner Theatre (‘the Coolidge') are teaming up to take an in-depth look at how some filmmakers have brought Shakespeare's stories to the screen.
The “Shakespeare Reimagined” series in 2023-24 consists of three film screenings followed by Q&A sessions with experts in both theater and film at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA.
Admission is $16.25 general admission, $13.25 for Coolidge Corner Theater members. The price includes the film screening (123 minutes) and the panel discussion (which will run approximately 30-40 minutes).
Tickets are available at the door or at Click Here. For further information, visit commshakes.org/production/shakespeare-reimagined/ or Click Here
The Coolidge's film and video exhibition areas are accessible by elevators. All are also equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. For questions about accessibility or to make any disability-related accommodation requests, please email info@coolidge.org.
Masks are optional but encouraged for all patrons, including in the lobby and theatre spaces. For further information about the Coolidge's safety protocols, visit coolidge.org/safety.
