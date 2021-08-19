September Comedy With Jim Ruberti Comes to Cotuit Center For The Arts

Barnstable's own Jim Ruberti brings top Boston comedians for a final summer night of laughter on Cape Cod! September Comedy with Jim Ruberti & Friends features Boston A-listers Mark Riley and Janet McNamara on Wednesday, September 1 at Cotuit Center for the Arts. Presented by Cotuit Center for the Arts and Scamps Comedy Productions, showtime is 7:30 p.m. in the Outdoor Theater. Tickets are $25. Material is suitable for those 18 and up.

Jim Ruberti, a Boston comedian and actor, has been entertaining people for over 30 years, starting as a child in the theaters of Cape Cod performing with Broadway actors such as John Raitt or Theodore Bikel. He has been a comic fundraising auctioneer and event host for more than 10 years, and a stand-up comedian working stages around New England. As a stand-up, he's shared the stage with Boston headliners such as Lenny Clarke, Christine Hurley, Steve Sweeney, Paul Nardizzi, and Jimmy Dunn. He hosted the New Year's Eve shows on the Cotuit Center for the Arts stage in 2019 and is scheduled to host again on December 31, 2021.

Mark Riley is an energetic Boston headliner with a unique perspective on everyday situations. A former first runner-up at the Boston Comedy Festival, Riley was once a professional ice hockey referee (he spent a very short time in the NHL) who also ran a Gymboree. He headlines in Boston as well as playing top rooms in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Atlantic City. Among those he's performed with are Steven Wright, Joe Rogan and Lenny Clarke. He headlines colleges and corporate shows as well and has worked as an actor in commercials and industrial films.

Janet McNamara is a Boston-based comic with a conversational style and awkwardly charming energy. This summer, she'll make her debut at the prestigious Hampton Beach Comedy Festival. The former finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival contest, McNamara won the 2014 Bean Town Comedy Riots and has been featured in the Boston's Women in Comedy Festival, the Ashville Comedy Festival and Burbank Comedy Festival. You might also recognize her as being the 'Golden Idol' winner for the worst audition of American Idol season 10, an appearance that introduced a national audience to her joie de vivre and infectious energy. McNamara doesn't speak French.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.