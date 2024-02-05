See Jon Butcher Axis & More Upcoming at Spire Center for the Performing Arts

Three new shows will be presented at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA. Boston Rock band Jon Butcher Axis will play on April 6, the touring tribute group Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show will play on June 7, and New England based Steely Dan tribute band Hey Nineteen will play on August 17. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 10 at 6:00 a.m at Click Here.

Jon Butcher is a renowned Grammy-nominated guitarist who emerged from the Boston music scene in the early '80s. His band achieved success by opening for local Boston hero, the J. Geils Band, and releasing hit singles like "Wishes," "Goodbye Saving Grace," and "Life Takes a Life," which were well-received on radio and MTV. Jon Butcher's energetic live performances, accompanied by bandmates Chris Martin (bass), John Anthony (drums), and Marty Richards (drums), continue to attract large crowds at venues across the country.

"Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show" is an international tribute band in their 20th year of touring and production. With over 4000 performances listed to their credit, their client list includes the nation's top casinos, performing arts centers, music halls, and corporate clients. This highly acclaimed production showcases the most authentic cast & costuming of its kind, bringing a colorful performance to over 50 years of classic hits.

Since 2012, Hey Nineteen, an 11-piece Steely machine, has amazed its audience with the ability to accurately reproduce the Steely Dan Sound and include a high-energy show. Hey Nineteen comprises top professional musicians, many of whom have performed with Grammy-winning International Artists. Hey Nineteen brings the big hits and the deep cuts, from 'Do It Again' to 'Your Gold Teeth II,’' from 'Reelin' in the Years' to "Doctor Wu" and "Peg," and many more.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 10 at 6:00 a.m at Click Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.