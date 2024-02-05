See Jon Butcher Axis & More Upcoming at Spire Center for the Performing Arts

See Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show and more.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadway's Origina Photo 2 Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 3 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WAITRESS, and More Set For Cape Playhouse's Upcoming Season Photo 4 TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WAITRESS, and More Set For Cape Playhouse's Upcoming Season

See Jon Butcher Axis & More Upcoming at Spire Center for the Performing Arts

Three new shows will be presented at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA. Boston Rock band Jon Butcher Axis will play on April 6, the touring tribute group Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show will play on June 7, and New England based Steely Dan tribute band Hey Nineteen will play on August 17. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 10 at 6:00 a.m at Click Here.  

Jon Butcher is a renowned Grammy-nominated guitarist who emerged from the Boston music scene in the early '80s. His band achieved success by opening for local Boston hero, the J. Geils Band, and releasing hit singles like "Wishes," "Goodbye Saving Grace," and "Life Takes a Life," which were well-received on radio and MTV. Jon Butcher's energetic live performances, accompanied by bandmates Chris Martin (bass), John Anthony (drums), and Marty Richards (drums), continue to attract large crowds at venues across the country.

"Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show" is an international tribute band in their 20th year of touring and production. With over 4000 performances listed to their credit, their client list includes the nation's top casinos, performing arts centers, music halls, and corporate clients. This highly acclaimed production showcases the most authentic cast & costuming of its kind, bringing a colorful performance to over 50 years of classic hits. 

Since 2012, Hey Nineteen, an 11-piece Steely machine, has amazed its audience with the ability to accurately reproduce the Steely Dan Sound and include a high-energy show. Hey Nineteen comprises top professional musicians, many of whom have performed with Grammy-winning International Artists. Hey Nineteen brings the big hits and the deep cuts, from 'Do It Again' to 'Your Gold Teeth II,’' from 'Reelin' in the Years' to "Doctor Wu" and "Peg," and many more. 

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 10 at 6:00 a.m at Click Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Tyler Hubbard Is Coming To Indian Ranch in August Photo
Tyler Hubbard Is Coming To Indian Ranch in August

Tyler Hubbard is set to perform at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on August 18, 2024. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, February 10th at 10:00 AM.

2
BECOMING A MAN, PRETTY WOMAN & More Lead Bostons February 2024 Theater Top Picks Photo
BECOMING A MAN, PRETTY WOMAN & More Lead Boston's February 2024 Theater Top Picks

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out the top picks for February 2024!

3
Princes Sound Engineer Susan Rogers to Present WHAT THE MUSIC YOU LOVE SAYS ABOUT YOU This Photo
Prince's Sound Engineer Susan Rogers to Present WHAT THE MUSIC YOU LOVE SAYS ABOUT YOU This Month

Performing Arts Center will host an expert presentation on the discovery of the unique profile of each music lover by a brilliant and courageous trailblazer in the music industry. Learn more about the presentation here!

4
Video: Watch a Trailer for STAND UP IF YOURE HERE TONIGHT Starring Jim Ortlieb at Huntingt Photo
Video: Watch a Trailer for STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT Starring Jim Ortlieb at Huntington Theatre

Watch a new trailer for Stand Up If You're Here Tonight, now running through March 23 at The Huntington Theatre here!

More Hot Stories For You

Tyler Hubbard Is Coming To Indian Ranch in AugustTyler Hubbard Is Coming To Indian Ranch in August
Video: Watch a Trailer for STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT Starring Jim Ortlieb at Huntington TheatreVideo: Watch a Trailer for STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT Starring Jim Ortlieb at Huntington Theatre
Apollinaire Play Lab Spring Registration Is Now Open!Apollinaire Play Lab Spring Registration Is Now Open!
CONTRA-TIEMPO Hosts Free Dance Events in Pittsfield This Month

Videos

Watch a Trailer for STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT Starring Jim Ortlieb at Huntington Theatre Video
Watch a Trailer for STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT Starring Jim Ortlieb at Huntington Theatre
Get A First Look At Lyric Stage Company's TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Get A First Look At Lyric Stage Company's TROUBLE IN MIND
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
The Magic of Ireland: A St. Patrick's Day Concert in Boston The Magic of Ireland: A St. Patrick's Day Concert
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (3/09-3/10)Tracker
Evil Dead The Musical HD in Boston Evil Dead The Musical HD
Boston Center for the Arts (1/25-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Simon & Garfunkel Story in Boston The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/24-2/25)
Come From Away in Boston Come From Away
Boston Opera House (5/28-6/02)
First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience in Boston First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience
The Regent Theatre (3/16-3/16)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Boston Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Boch Center Wang Theatre (5/02-5/05)
Toni Stone in Boston Toni Stone
Huntington Theatre (5/17-6/16)
Clue in Boston Clue
Emerson Colonial Theatre (4/30-5/05)
Almost, Maine in Boston Almost, Maine
The Bay Players (2/16-2/24)
John Proctor Is The Villain in Boston John Proctor Is The Villain
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (2/08-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You