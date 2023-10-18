Sarah Lee Guthrie & The Mammals Perform At City Winery Boston Next Month

The performance is on Sunday November 12 at 12pm.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Boston's Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) presents Sarah Lee Guthrie & The Mammals playing an Acoustic Brunch at City Winery Boston on Sunday, November 12th at 12pm. Tickets and information can be found at citywineryboston.com

 

Sarah Lee Guthrie was born into folk royalty as the daughter of Arlo and granddaughter of Woody Guthrie.  Her interest in music was sparked when she worked as her father's road manager on the 1997 Further Festival tour and saw other members of the tour group having fun at late-night hootenannies. She picked up an acoustic guitar and started playing as a way to join in on the fun. "I always wrote poems, so it wasn't that far off for me to turn that into songs."

     

Sarah Lee Guthrie & The Mammals Perform At City Winery Boston Next Month Over the last two decades on the road and in the studio, she, along with her husband Johnny Irion created a signature pop-fused folk-rock sound that is appealing and engaging on a series of critically-acclaimed albums Exploration, Folksong, Bright Examples and Wassiac Way. On 2009's Go Waggaloo  she created a family album of original songs (and a few with Woody's lyrics) that won a Golden Medallion from The Parents' Choice Foundation.     

 

Sarah Lee Guthrie & The Mammals Perform At City Winery Boston Next Month The Mammals are Ruth Ungar, Mike Merenda, and a cohort of compelling collaborators who form a touring quintet on the fiddle, banjo, guitar, organ, bass, and drums. Over the past 20 years they have quietly composed a canon of original songs that both reflect our culture and offer a vision of how the world might yet be. “These days we sing about what we're for over what we're against,” says singer/songwriter, Mike Merenda, and what they're for is "nothing short of sublime” according to (Americana UK). 

 

Sarah Lee and her family performed a Folk Americana Roots music series show at the Shubert Theater when we were just beginning to realize how important it would be to create a Hall of Fame to honor this music,” said FARHOF President Josiah Spaulding.. “When Covid hit and we were forced to shut down, The Mammals were the first artists to perform as part of our Ghost Light Series from the Wang Theatre stage! It is an honor and a pleasure to be part of this show” 

  

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) at The Boch Center in Boston celebrates the lifeblood of America's musical and cultural heritage.  This non-profit organization, housed in the Wang Theatre is dedicated to honoring history while also building the foundation for the next generation of folk, Americana, and roots musicians.   

 

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Grand Central, and Hudson Valley.  

  

   

Sarah Lee Guthrie & The Mammals play an Acoustic Brunch show at City Winery Boston on Sunday November 12 at 12pm (doors open at 11am). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston.  City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.  




Recommended For You