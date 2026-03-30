SHUCKED, THE WIZ and More Included in The Hanover Theatre's 2026/2027 Season

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The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts today announced its 2026-2027 season, with subscriptions on sale now for its Broadway, Dance, and The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) series. Featuring the highest caliber programming and representing a wide diversity of stories, musical genres, and movement styles, this season delivers something for audiences of all ages from across New England. After a record-breaking year for the number of subscribers engaged in 2025-2026, this season includes 18 shows, in celebration of The Hanover Theatre’s 18th anniversary.

Subscribers enjoy 10–20% savings compared with single-ticket purchases, plus discounts on most other programming at The Hanover Theatre. They also benefit from a convenient, interest-free, six-installment payment plan and the flexibility to swap tickets for another performance of the same show if plans change, making it easier than ever to experience the season in full.

“From groundbreaking musicals to boundary-pushing dance and theatre, our new season brings together world-renowned artists and thought-provoking stories from wide-ranging cultures and disciplines,” said Alan Seiffert, President & CEO of The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts. “Our subscription series and ticketing options ensure regional audiences can connect with the energy and creativity happening on our stages all year long.”

The 26/27 Broadway Series features seven shows, including:

Monty Python’s Spamalot, October 2-4, 2026: Hot off a critically acclaimed Broadway revival in 2023, Monty Python’s Spamalot, the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, comes to Worcester. Lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. Spamalot has everything you need for a great knight at the theatre - from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. Spamalot features songs that will leave you humming including “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail,” and more that have become beloved classics in musical theatre.

The Bodyguard, November 6-8, 2026: The international, award-winning smash-hit The Bodyguard, based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A “BRILLIANT” (The Times), breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. The Bodyguard is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense, and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

Cirque Alice, January 29-31, 2027: An extraordinary new show from the creators of the global smash hits The Illusionists, Circus 1903, and Le Noir! Step into magical ‘Wonderland’ as Cirque Alice reimagines Lewis Carroll’s classic adventures with breathtaking twists and astonishing, gravity-defying feats. Starring the greatest acrobatic performers from around the globe, this magnificent spectacle features stunning performances by mesmerising aerialists, mind-bending contortionists, exquisite puppetry, dancers, and special guest musical and comedic artists – set against an enthralling soundtrack of newly arranged contemporary renditions of some of the world’s favourite classical hits. A joyous acrobatic adventure filled with heart-stopping moments and unforgettable performances, Cirque Alice is a fantastical extravaganza for all ages!

Water for Elephants, February 26-28, 2027: “Many wonders await audiences in this gorgeously imaginative Broadway musical.” (The New York Times) The critically acclaimed, bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic’s Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.” After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train, unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age. So, step right up to the “spellbinding entertainment” (Variety) at Water for Elephants, “the best new musical on Broadway” (Theatermania).

Mexodus, March 19-21, 2027: You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North, but this show takes you on the path that ran South by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. "An electrifying theatrical experience" (The New York Times), this groundbreaking musical follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders. Mexodus creators Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson transform the entire stage into a live looping machine, layering sound elements from a piano, a standup bass, beatbox percussion, an accordion, a harmonica, a trumpet, crumpled paper, a washboard, boot spurs, and more to create a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, showtunes, and rancheros.

Shucked, April 30-May 2, 2027: Maizy and Beau are getting hitched when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County? Including the knockout songs ‘Woman of the World’, ‘Somebody Will’, and ‘Independently Owned’, this Tony Award®-winning Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.

The Wiz, May 14-16, 2027: The Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. The Baltimore Sun raves, “Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets,” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims The Wiz is “An eye-popping and high-intensity revival!” This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice—this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

The 26/27 Dance Series continues for its second year with four renowned companies and two Worcester premieres, including:

Pilobolus, October 23, 2026: Pilobolus, a beacon of innovation in the dance world since 1971, pushes the limits of human physicality to reveal the beauty and power of connected bodies. Blast off into the Pilobolus multiverse with Trips, a journey through gravity-defying feats and emotional landscapes. Each piece flows seamlessly into the next, featuring explosive athleticism, physical poetry, and sly humor that will transport you to infinite realities. From the skies to the soul to galaxies beyond, Trips isn’t just a series of works—it’s a single, shifting experience led by an intergalactic captain on a voyage through Pilobolus.

Ballet Hispánico, March 4, 2027: Presented in partnership with Music Worcester. Ballet Hispánico is a trailblazer in the world of dance, redefining the art form through a bold fusion of innovation and cultural authenticity. Now in its 56th anniversary season, the organization is the largest Latine performing arts institution in the U.S. CARMEN.maquia is a striking reinterpretation of Bizet’s opera through contemporary dance and modernist design. Choreographed by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano, this production sheds the opera’s familiar tropes to reveal Carmen as a symbol of autonomy and raw human emotion. Set against a minimalist, Picasso-inspired backdrop, the work blends ballet, flamenco, and contemporary movement into a powerful meditation on identity, passion, and defiance.

Martha Graham Dance Company, April 24, 2027: Presented in partnership with Music Worcester. Martha Graham is recognized as a primal artistic force of the 20th century, alongside Picasso, James Joyce, Stravinsky, and Frank Lloyd Wright. Today, the Martha Graham Dance Company continues to foster her spirit of ingenuity. GRAHAM100, the 100th anniversary celebration, focuses on Graham’s psychological works, multifaceted women characters, and longtime artistic partnership with renowned visual artist Isamu Noguchi.

Burn the Floor, May 5, 2027: In the past two decades, Burn the Floor has revolutionized Ballroom style. Combining jaw-dropping choreography and groundbreaking moves, Burn the Floor brings their now famous, infectious, and rebellious energy to the stage every single night. From a seriously romantic Waltz to a futuristic Foxtrot, the passion of the Tango and Paso Doble cut right through. Revel in the emotional power of the Cha Cha, the Samba, and Jive, whilst the smoking, irresistible Rumba always leaves the audience breathless. The electrifying production, lights, costumes, and eclectic live music “will have you leaping out of your seat to join in!” Not just a “feel-good” performance, but a seriously “feel-fantastic” show – don’t miss the chance to experience the pure dance joy of Burn the Floor!

THT Rep enters its sixth season with three full productions staged at the BrickBox Theater, including:

Romeo + Juliet, September 23-October 10, 2026: Budding True Love. Deep Rooted Hate. Welcome to Verona. While violent feuds run rampant and danger lurks around every corner, two young lovers meet, and with a visceral attraction are immediately drawn together. The hope of their future is ransacked by the reality of their warring families. Will their love cause more death? Or will they inspire Verona to live, and to love?

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, February 3-21, 2027: Part confessional. Part rock concert. 100% unforgettable. Meet Hedwig. She’s traveled all the way to Worcester from East Berlin with her band, The Angry Inch. Through iconic glam-rock anthems like “Origin of Love,” “Wig in a Box,” and “Wicked Little Town,” she’s here to share her story of radical self-acceptance and tortured international love. This Tony Award®-winning musical takes up residence in the BrickBox, so put on your makeup, turn up the eight-track, pull the wig down from the shelf, and meet Hedwig.

Fat Ham, March 31-April 11, 2027: A Pulitzer. 5 Tony® Noms. A whole lotta ham. Dad dies - shady. Mom’s marrying his brother - cringe. Son’s gotta avenge dad’s death - huh? Sounds like Hamlet? Remix! Juicy and his family are in the middle of a backyard BBQ when a ghost arrives asking for revenge. Will Juicy continue the cycle of family trauma or forge a new path seeking joy?

Several seasonal favorites will return this year and are available now to subscribers, including the Sixth Annual Poe Double Header (October 28-November 1, 2026), The Nutcracker (November 27-29, 2026), The Boston Pops Holiday Tour (December 4, 2026), and A Christmas Carol (December 17-23, 2026).

Subscriptions can be purchased online at TheHanoverTheatre.org. For questions or additional information, please visit or call The Hanover Theatre Box Office at 877.571.7469.