SENSE AND SENSIBILITY to be Presented at Braintree High School This November

The Braintree High School Theatre Guild will perform the play Sense and Sensibility, a recent adaptation of Jane Austen's novel by Kate Hamill. Performances will take place on November 5th at 8:00 PM, November 6 at 2:00 PM, November 6th at 8:00 PM, and November 7th at 2:00 PM in the Grabosky Auditorium at Braintree High School, 128 Town Street, Braintree, MA 02184.

Under the direction of Rolf Carlson and the technical direction of Jim Bowser, students tell the story of the lovely Dashwood sisters: Elinor (Molly Casey: Class of 2025), the sensible one, and Marianne (Aislin Erickson: Class of 2023), the emotional one. They have lost their fortune after their father's death and have no choice but to move to a cottage in the countryside. There, they meet many eligible bachelors, but Elinor and Marianne set their sights on the polite Edward Ferras (Sidney Luckey: Class of 2024) and romantic John Willoughby (Owen Brady: Class of 2022) respectively, though the older and wiser Colonel Brandon (Steele Luckey: Class of 2023) is also intrigued by Marianne. Drama and shocking reveals lie around every corner, and the girls begin to wonder if they truly know the men who claim to be in love with them.

As Elinor and Marianne realize romance is harder than they expected, the girls grow closer to each other and realize that sisterhood is the strongest love of all.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at https://bhs.seatyourself.biz/ and at the door.

If you have any questions or for further information send an email or call the Faculty Advisor, Joseph Keaney, at BHSTheatreGuild@braintreeschools.org or 781-848-4000 Extension 7468.