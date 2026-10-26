Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Rocky Horror Original Stars Host Screenings Near You - Meet and Greet Tickets Still Available in Boston
"Time-Warp" with the Original Cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show! Spooktacular Screening Near You
The original stars of The Rocky Horror Picture Show are coming to Boston on October 27, 2026, for the Original Cast Spooktacular Tour—and meet-and-greet tickets are still available! Buy tickets now for an unforgettable evening at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.
Hosted by Barry Bostwick (the original Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (the original Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (the original Magenta), this Spooktacular screening features the cult classic in a stunning new 4K restoration. The evening combines the restored film with a live shadow cast, audience participation, a costume contest, and a V.I.P. meet-and-greet with the legendary original cast members.
Scott Stander Presents is bringing the Original Cast Spooktacular Tour to cities across the country throughout October 2026. Boston's stop offers a rare chance to celebrate the film that defined a generation with the actors who made it iconic. Costume contest participants and die-hard fans alike won't want to miss this Halloween-season event.
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