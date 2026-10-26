Rocky Horror Original Stars Host Screenings Near You - Meet and Greet Tickets Still Available in Boston

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The original stars of The Rocky Horror Picture Show are coming to Boston on October 27, 2026, for the Original Cast Spooktacular Tour—and meet-and-greet tickets are still available! Buy tickets now for an unforgettable evening at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Hosted by Barry Bostwick (the original Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (the original Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (the original Magenta), this Spooktacular screening features the cult classic in a stunning new 4K restoration. The evening combines the restored film with a live shadow cast, audience participation, a costume contest, and a V.I.P. meet-and-greet with the legendary original cast members.

Scott Stander Presents is bringing the Original Cast Spooktacular Tour to cities across the country throughout October 2026. Boston's stop offers a rare chance to celebrate the film that defined a generation with the actors who made it iconic. Costume contest participants and die-hard fans alike won't want to miss this Halloween-season event.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 13 Hrs 38 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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