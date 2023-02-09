Revolutionary Spaces Receives $480,000 In Congressionally Directed Spending

Revolutionary Spaces has announced that Old South Meeting House has been awarded $480,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) as part of the bipartisan omnibus federal budget signed by President Joseph R. Biden on December 29, 2022.

These funds will be utilized to remediate damage from flooding that took place in 2021 and to ensure that Old South Meeting House, one of the nation's most important historic sites, is protected against water infiltration from future severe weather events.

Old South Meeting House, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966, was included in the CDS federal funding request submitted and championed by the offices of U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey (D-MA).

"I've been fighting hard alongside our Massachusetts delegation to bring in federal funding for the Commonwealth and I'm glad we were able to secure $480,000 for the Old South Meeting House," said Senator Warren. "As a national landmark centrally located on the Freedom Trail and a part of the National Parks of Boston, we want to ensure the longevity of Old South Meeting House for the citizens of and visitors to Massachusetts."