Review Roundup: NOISES OFF at Cape Playhouse; What Did The Critics Have To Say?

Noises Off is now open at Cape Playhouse. Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner makes her Cape Playhouse debut in Noises Off playing August 7-17th. She is joined by a company featuring Jennifer Cody (Broadway: Shrek the Musical, The Pajama Game, Urinetown) as Dotty, Peter Bradbury (Broadway: The Ferryman, Travesties, Farinelli and the King) as Lloyd, and Bill Buell (Broadway: Noises Off, Ink, Urinetown) as Sheldon. Jeffry Denman (Broadway: The Producers, Cats) will direct.

Let's see what the critics have to say?

Kobi Kassal, Theatre Talk Boston: Playhouse favorite Jennifer Cody, returns for her 13th show as the irresistible lead actress Dotty. Ms. Cody is an utter delight to watch on stage in what is one of my favorite performances of hers to date. Her physical comedy alone stole the show in each of the three acts. Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner, assumes the role of the ditzy, young ingenue Brooke. While this marks Ms. Gardner's first theatrical credit, you would never know with the stage presence she exudes in every scene. Whether searching for her contact lenses, practicing her meditation techniques, or taking selfies amid the chaos around her she always found a way to grab your attention in the best possible way.

Paul Babin, Cape Cod Times : "Noises Off," now playing at the Cape Playhouse, turns this nightmare scenario into one of the funniest comedies I've ever seen on stage. The hilariously awful play within the play is performed three times throughout the course of the show. First, as a rehearsal that's constantly interrupted by Lloyd, then from a backstage perspective where we see the exasperated actors bicker between their stage entrances, and finally as a full-blown performance.

