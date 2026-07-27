Review: LOVESONG at Berkshire Theatre Group

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Shawn Fagan and Rebecca Brooksher

Photo: Caelan Carlough

LOVESONG is a tender and quietly powerful play by Abi Morgan that traces a marriage across decades, revealing how love evolves, deepens and endures over time. Moving fluidly between youth and later years, the play places two versions of a couple side by side, allowing past and present to unfold simultaneously on stage. Through their shared memories and experiences, the story explores love, aging and the ways in which memory shapes identity. As time moves forward, the impact of early choices reverberates across time, illuminating the fragility of happiness, the resilience of partnership and the inevitability of change. At its heart, LOVESONG is an intimate meditation on devotion and the quiet moments that define a shared life.

Directed by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright David Auburn, the cast includes Karen Allen, David Garrison, Rebecca Brooksher and Shawn Fagan. All polished professionals that deliver strong, high-quality performances. They have all also been associated with Berkshire Theatre Group, The Unicorn Theatre, and should be familiar to regular audience members. The Artistic Company includes Movement Director Isadora Wolfe, Scenic Designer Alexander Woodward, Costume Designer Amanda Roberge, Lighting Designer Daniel J. Kotlowitz, Composer / Sound Designer Scott Killian, Stage Manager Sarah Garrett, and Assistant to the Director Gemma Parnell-Richardson.

David Garrison and Karen Allen

Photo: Caelan Carlough

Intimate, reflective and emotionally layered, LOVESONG offers a 90-minute (presented in one act without intermission) poignant exploration of partnership, memory and the enduring tenderness that carries love across a lifetime.

Artistic Director and CEO of Berkshire Theatre Group, Kate Maguire said, “Abi Morgan’s beautifully crafted play asks us to consider how love changes us over time – how memory, hope, joy and loss become woven together in the lives we build with one another”. She adds, “This production is made even more special by the remarkable artists who have come together to tell this story and invite us to reflect on our own relationships, our own memories and the people who have left lasting marks on our hearts”. Having experienced the production for myself, I can attest to her statement’s accuracy.

Due to exceptional advance ticket sales and overwhelming demand, the run of LOVESONG was extended by one week before the production had even opened. “We're thrilled by the incredible response from audiences. The enthusiasm for LOVESONG has been extraordinary, and we're delighted to extend the production to give even more people the opportunity to experience this beautiful play" Maguire said.

Karen Allen

Photo: Caelan Carlough

LOVESONG continues through August 29th on The Larry Vaber Stage at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge.

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