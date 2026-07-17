A CHRISTMAS CAROL, ROCK THE HALLS, and More Set For Berkshire Theatre Group's 2026 Holiday Season

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Berkshire Theatre Group hasannounced its 2026 holiday lineup, featuring four festive events that capture the many ways audiences celebrate the season. From the timeless tradition of A Christmas Carol To a magical candlelight concert, an unforgettable holiday rock show and the return of everyone's favorite four-legged performers, this year's holiday season offers something for every age and every holiday tradition.

"The holidays are one of the few times of year when entire families can come together to share a live performance," said Kate Maguire, Artistic Director and CEO of Berkshire Theatre Group. "Whether you're continuing a cherished tradition or discovering a new one, we hope these performances become part of the memories you make with the people you love. There's something truly special about celebrating the season together in the theater."

A Colonial Candlelight Concert

The Light Before Christmas with Trek Track Collective

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, November 28 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $40 & $50

The holiday season begins with an evening of warmth and elegance as Trek Track Collective performs beloved Christmas classics surrounded by the glow of hundreds of flickering candles.

Set inside The Colonial Theatre's beautifully restored 1903 auditorium, this intimate concert showcases the acclaimed Berkshire-based string quartet featuring violinists Eileen Markland and Hannah Roberts, violist Bing Liu and cellist Robbie Wilson. Blending exceptional musicianship with the magical atmosphere of candlelight, The Light Before Christmas offers a peaceful and unforgettable way to begin the holiday season.

Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, December 12 at 2pm

Tickets: Adults: $30-$40, Kids: $15

The holidays have officially gone to the dogs. Returning to The Colonial Theatre for a third festive season, Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws brings an all-rescue cast of astonishing canine performers back to the Berkshires for an afternoon filled with incredible tricks, high-flying stunts, comedy and holiday cheer.

Featuring everything from world-record jumpers to tiny pups with enormous personalities, this heartwarming family favorite celebrates the magic of the holidays while highlighting the remarkable talents—and second chances—of rescue dogs.

Rock the Halls: A Rock & Roll Christmas

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, December 18 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30-$40

For audiences who like their Christmas with the volume turned all the way up, Rock the Halls delivers an electrifying holiday concert unlike any other.

Created by the producers of Moondance and Takin' It to the Streets, this high-energy celebration features rock-inspired arrangements of holiday favorites performed by an all-star lineup of Berkshire musicians. Complete with powerhouse vocals, dazzling lighting and spectacular visuals, Rock the Halls transforms The Colonial Theatre into the region's ultimate holiday rock party.

A Christmas Carol

by Charles Dickens

adapted by Eric Hill

directed by David Adkins & Isadora Wolfe

on The Larry Vaber Stage

at The Unicorn Theatre

Previews: Thursday, December 3 at 7pm

Opening: Friday, December 4 at 7pm

Closing: Sunday, December 20 at 5pm

No Berkshire holiday season would be complete without BTG's beloved production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Adapted by Eric Hill and directed by David Adkins and Isadora Wolfe, this cherished annual tradition returns to The Unicorn Theatre with its timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge's remarkable journey toward hope, generosity and redemption.

Filled with familiar Christmas carols, memorable characters and the enduring message that it is never too late to change, A Christmas Carol continues to delight generations of Berkshire families and visitors alike. Whether experiencing it for the first time or continuing a treasured holiday tradition, audiences will find warmth, wonder and inspiration in Dickens' classic tale.

BTG's production runs December 3–20, with Opening Night on December 4, student matinees, a Sensory Friendly performance on December 9 and performances throughout the holiday season.

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