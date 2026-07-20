Victoria Mozitis, Caroline Siegrist and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS at The Cape Playhouse

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The Cape Playhouse has revealed the complete and creative team for Mean Girls, featuring a book by Tina Fey and music by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin. Mean Girls, which is based on Tina Fey’s Paramount Pictures film, will be directed and choreographed by Al Blackstone.

The principal cast of Mean Girls includes Ryan Bronston (The Simon and Garfunkel Story, National Tour) as Aaron Samuels, Scarlett Diaz (Shrek The Musical, Broadway 1st National Tour) as Karen Smith, Danielle Kelsey (Funny Girl) as Ms. Norbury / Ms. Geroge / Mrs. Heron, Dashawn McClinton (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Short North Stage) as Damien Hubbard, Victoria Mozitis (Mary Poppins, Walnut Street Theatre) as Cady Heron, Tanzil Eishan Philip (Masked: The Musical, Theatre 71) as Kevin G., Lav Raman (Heathers: The Musical, New World Stages) as Gretchen Wieners, Jody Reynard (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Mr. Duvall, Caroline Siegrist (Six The Musical, Broadway 1st National Tour) as Regina George, and Lizzy Tucker (BOOP! The Musical) as Janis Sarkisian.

They will be joined by the following ensemble members of Naomi Bowen (“On a Sunday at 11”), Nathaniel Benjamin Chua (“13: The Musical”), Jamaur Houston (Rent, Encore Musical Theatre Company), Melissa Hunt (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, National Tour), Jessica Jaunich (Bat Out of Hell, New York City Center), Kelsey Kaufman (Wicked), Aiden Powers (Anastasia, The Cape Playhouse), Melia Ramirez (Skipping to a Slower Beat, Pace University), Isaiah Hastings Rogers (Newsies, Virginia Theatre Festival), and Christian Whan (Take the Lead, Paper Mill Playhouse).

The creative team for Mean Girls includes Evan Zavada (Music Director), Betty Weinberger (Associate Director / Associate Choreographer) David Arsenault (Scenic Designer), Johanna Pan (Costume Designer), Dalton Hamilton (Lighting Designer), Elisabeth Weidner (Sound Designer), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Video Designer), Bobbie Zlotnik (Wig & Hair Designer), Stephanie Klapper, CSA (Casting Director).

Mean Girls is the rare gem of a story that has delighted audiences for the last twenty years – from Tina Fey’s breakout film in 2004 that brought Regina George and the Plastics to life, to the beloved Broadway smash hit this show is a wonderfully-relatable examination of stereotypes and roles and the ability to influence culture. There is something for everyone in this production, from the popular to the outcast and everyone in between. This show is sure to bring you back to high-school and have you rooting for the new girl.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home in the American suburbs. With her singular wit, both loving and acerbic, Fey conjures a classic underdog story with characters that are now part of our cultural fabric – and the musical version brings that dynamic energy crashing onto the Playhouse stage. Directed and choreographed by Playhouse favorite Al Blackstone (Anastasia, An American in Paris), Mean Girls will bring grandparents, parents, teens and tweens together in a timeless experience to which all can relate and leave you laughing with joy.

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