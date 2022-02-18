Revels Spring Sing Comes to The Center for the Arts at the Armory in March

Come to the annual celebration of the vernal equinox on Sunday, March 20, to officially welcome in the spring!

This year, Revels Spring Sing, the annual giant sing-along, is moving from Watertown to Somerville's spacious Center for the Arts at the Armory and will feature longtime Revels friend and Boston jazz legend Stan Strickland as bandleader, saxophonist and vocal soloist. Stan will be joined by colleagues on keyboard, bass and drums to round out the Stan Strickland Revels Jazz Quartet.

Songs of the season will be led by song leaders galore! Acclaimed educator/singer Dr. Kathy Bullock, hailing from Berea, KY, will lead in songs, both traditional and standards. Claire Dickson, former Revels "kid" and now an established musician in New York, will also dazzle us with her vocal artistry in some familiar songs. And of course, Revels' own resident (and resonant) baritone, song leader and all-around musician, David Coffin, will lead us on a pair of beautiful songs as only he can. The Revels Singers and the Spring Revels Children's Chorus will also perform but our main "performers", will be YOU as we celebrate the greening of another year.

Revels Spring Sing is full of fun for the whole family. Join in after the program for a special Meet and Greet with our performers and Revels' new Music Director Elijah Botkin!

This year's Spring Sing will take place at The Center for the Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143.

The Production team includes George Emlen, Music Director; Stan Strickland, Associate Music Director, Elijah Botkin; Revels Music Director, Patrick Swanson, Revels Artistic Director; and Miguel Flores, Production Manager.

For Tickets and Information on Revels Spring Sing: A Family Celebration of the Vernal Equinox please visit www.revels.org/springsing