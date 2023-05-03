Ray Lamontagne Brings 'Just Passing Through' 2023 Tour To Boch Center Wang Theatre

Grammy Award winning artist Ray Lamontagne has announced his 2023 North America tour - Just Passing Through - with his trio this fall. The special edition run will include a fan requested set list from his catalog voted through raylamontagne.com/tour. Ray's vast catalog spans eight full length records, multiple Grammy nominations, and chart-topping radio singles. The Just Passing Through tour heads to Boston Friday, September 15 for a show at the Boch Center Wang Theatre. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 am at BochCenter.org.

Ray Lamontagne has released 8 studio albums, 6 of which have reached Top 10 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard's Digital Albums chart. Additionally, his 2010 album God Willin' & the Creek Don't Rise won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and was nominated in the coveted Song of The Year category for "Beg Steal or Borrow."

Each release from his catalog over the last 16 years carries its own character and feel. Having worked with producers Ethan Johns, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Ray's vast sonic catalog has been called everything from "a perfect throwback to the lost art of the album-length format," from Entertainment Weekly to "epic and magical," from Rolling Stone and "gorgeous and ambitious," from Esquire. NPR's All Things Considered said that Ray throughout the course of his career "has continued to push himself in different directions," while People called Ray a "marvel of nature."