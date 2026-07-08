Photos: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at North Shore Music Theatre

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Check out new photos of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT playing at North Shore Music Theatre thru July 19, 2026, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT bursts to life in a dazzling, high-energy celebration of music, color, and imagination! Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved family musical retells the legendary biblical story of Jacob, his twelve sons, and the whirlwind Technicolor adventures of Joseph as he journeys from Canaan to Egypt. Packed with eye-popping costumes, lively choreography, and a genre-blending score that features unforgettable songs including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Go, Go, Go Joseph,” and “Close Every Door.”

For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden

Naomi Kakuk with Eric Jordan Young and the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Olivia Valli and the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Nikita Burshteynr and the youth choir in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Eric Jordan Yound and the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Olivia Valli and the youth choir in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Brent Thiessen and the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Nikita Burshteynr and Olivia Valli

Nikita Burshteynr

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