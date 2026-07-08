Photos: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at North Shore Music Theatre
The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice favorite continues performances in Beverly through July 19.
Check out new photos of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT playing at North Shore Music Theatre thru July 19, 2026, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm.
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT bursts to life in a dazzling, high-energy celebration of music, color, and imagination! Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved family musical retells the legendary biblical story of Jacob, his twelve sons, and the whirlwind Technicolor adventures of Joseph as he journeys from Canaan to Egypt. Packed with eye-popping costumes, lively choreography, and a genre-blending score that features unforgettable songs including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Go, Go, Go Joseph,” and “Close Every Door.”
For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.
Photo Credit: Paul Lyden
Naomi Kakuk with Eric Jordan Young and the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
The cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
The cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
The cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Olivia Valli and the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
The cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Nikita Burshteynr and the youth choir in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Eric Jordan Yound and the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Olivia Valli and the youth choir in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Brent Thiessen and the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Nikita Burshteynr and Olivia Valli
Nikita Burshteynr
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