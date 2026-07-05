LOVESONG Extended at Berkshire Theatre Group

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Berkshire Theatre Group has extended its run of Lovesong due to high ticket demand. The production will now run through Saturday, August 29 at 7pm at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge.

Directed by David Auburn, Lovesong features Karen Allen, David Garrison, Rebecca Brooksher and Shawn Fagan in Abi Morgan's poignant and imaginative play about love, memory and the enduring bonds that connect us across time.

"We're thrilled by the incredible response from audiences," said Kate Maguire, Artistic Director and CEO of Berkshire Theatre Group. "The enthusiasm for Lovesong has been extraordinary, and we're delighted to extend the production to give even more people the opportunity to experience this beautiful play."

Tickets for all performances, including the newly added final week, are on sale now. With demand continuing to grow, patrons are encouraged to reserve seats early.

For tickets and more information, visit BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or call the BTG Box Office at (413) 997-4444.

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