REVELSCONNECTS: A Pub Sing with David Coffin & Friends to Stream on Facebook Live!

You don't need to leave home to enjoy a rousing Revels Pub Sing! Join in virtually at the Quarantine Pub for an evening of traditional pub songs led by Revels Artist-in-Residence David Coffin.

David will lead us through some of our favorite traditional songs (song sheets will be available!) and share clips of Christmas Revels and Spring Revels pub songs from our video archives. Special guests, the Rhode Island-based music group The Vox Hunters and the popular traditional folk musician Anayis "A.J." Wright, will also be dropping in to lead a song or two!

This event is FREE to all via Facebook Live and does not require a Facebook account to attend. So refill your drinks, grab some snacks, and mark your calendars for Friday, April 16 at 7:30 PM ET.

For more information on A Revels Pub Sing with David Coffin & Friends visit https://www.revels.org/shows-events/pub-sings/. For additional info on Revels visit www.revels.org.