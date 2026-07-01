KLEZMER BY CANDLELIGHT to Launch Berkshire Theatre Group's New Concert Series

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Berkshire Theatre Group has announced the launch of its new Colonial Candlelight Concert Series, an immersive concert experience that pairs exceptional live music with the warm glow of hundreds of candles inside the historic Colonial Theatre. Presented in partnership with and sponsored by the Yiddish Book Center, the series opens with Klezmer by Candlelight on Friday, September 18 at 7:30pm.

The concert features Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Frank London leading his acclaimed Klezmer Brass Allstars with special guest vocalist Eleanor Reissa. Together they present Vilde Mekhaye (Wild Ecstasy)—a vibrant celebration of klezmer music and the joyful, soulful and spirited musical tradition rooted in Eastern European Jewish culture.

"The Colonial Candlelight Concert Series is about more than presenting exceptional artists—it's about creating memorable experiences," said Tor Krautter, Artistic Director of Programming at Berkshire Theatre Group. "Each concert will celebrate a different musical tradition in the unique atmosphere of The Colonial Theatre illuminated by hundreds of candles. We couldn't imagine a more joyful way to launch the series than with Frank London, Eleanor Reissa and an evening celebrating the vibrant spirit of klezmer."

Set within The Colonial Theatre's beautifully restored 1903 auditorium, the Colonial Candlelight Concert Series transforms live performances into intimate musical experiences where audiences are surrounded by the glow of candlelight. The series showcases outstanding artists in unforgettable settings, creating evenings that celebrate both music and atmosphere.

A Grammy Award-winning trumpeter, composer and co-founder of the internationally renowned Klezmatics, Frank London has spent more than four decades bringing klezmer music to audiences around the world. His collaborations span artists as diverse as Itzhak Perlman, Angélique Kidjo, David Byrne and Pink Floyd, while his own work continues to honor the rich traditions of Jewish music through bold, contemporary performances.

Joining London is acclaimed vocalist, actress, director and author Eleanor Reissa, whose distinguished career includes honors from both the Tony Awards and the Cannes Film Festival. Together with an ensemble of internationally recognized musicians, they bring Vilde Mekhaye (Wild Ecstasy) to life with performances that capture the exuberance, emotion and enduring vitality of klezmer.

The ensemble includes Frank London, trumpet; Michael Winograd, clarinet; Brian Drye, trombone; Ron Caswell, tuba; Ilya Shneyveys, accordion; Aaron Alexander, drums; and Eleanor Reissa, guest vocalist.

Before the concert, audiences are invited to The Essential Klezmer, a special multimedia presentation by acclaimed author and music historian Seth Rogovoy, beginning at 6:30pm. in The Garage. Presented by New Lehrhaus, the program explores the history and evolution of klezmer music through archival images, recordings and storytelling, tracing its journey from the Eastern European shtetls to today's concert stages.

Rogovoy is the author of The Essential Klezmer: A Music Lover's Guide to Jewish Roots and Soul Music and is widely recognized as one of the foremost authorities on klezmer and Jewish music. He also serves as Artistic Director of Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music at the Yiddish Book Center.

Whether lifelong lovers of klezmer or discovering it for the first time, audiences will experience an evening of extraordinary musicianship, rich cultural tradition and the unforgettable ambiance of the Colonial Theatre illuminated by candlelight.

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