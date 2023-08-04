REPRESENTATION AND HOW TO GET IT Comes to The Mount

Representation and How to Get It is performed three times only, Fri. Aug. 25, 7pm; Sat. Aug 26, 11am; Sun. Aug. 27, 2pm.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Interview: Zoe Bradford tells the tale of Joan of Arc in BORN TO DO THIS: THE JOAN OF ARC Photo 2 Interview: Zoe Bradford tells the tale of Joan of Arc in BORN TO DO THIS: THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA at The Company Theatre
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 3 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE Photo 4 Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE

REPRESENTATION AND HOW TO GET IT Comes to The Mount

Great Barrington Public Theater and The Mount, Edith Wharton’s home in Lenox, MA, will bring to stage a cry for universal liberty and the power of the vote that remains as clear in 2023 as it was over a century and a half ago when Julia Ward Howe delivered it to the Boston Radical Club.  

She was a celebrated essayist, poet, lecturer, founder of Mother's Day as a universal call for peace, contemporary of Melville and Whitman, writer of Battle Hymn of The Republic, staunch suffragist, and visionary. Her words and questions speak directly to audiences today when they find her, in the middle of the night, rehearsing a speech she is about to deliver to the Boston Radical Club on the need for representation for all if American democracy is to survive.

Representation and How to Get It creators, playwright Joyce Van Dyke, director Judy Braha and actor Elaine Vaan Hogue capture Howe’s incisive wisdom and insight into America’s crises in 2023.  Engaging her audience, she foresees the loss of our democracy if this remains a nation reserved for some but not all. The stage artists challenge us all to become politically active citizens saying, “We want her words and this play to charge the audience with agency, hope, and a collective sense of the need to take action now.” The stakes are higher now than ever before, and what – Julia demands–can we do about it? Her rallying call remains clear. Each of us must actively resist, persist and insist on voting rights and universal freedom for all.

Each performance of Representation and How to Get It will be followed by a focused post-show conversation with company artists, civic leaders, activist trailblazers and representatives.

Fri., 8/25

Julia Ward Howe Leans In, 2023

A conversation with the playwright, director and actor about the genesis and creation of the play, and what makes artists want to take on civic-minded projects and activism in the arts. 

Sat., 8/26

It’s Your Community Calling

A conversation about the positive effect of activism and what brings leaders to follow paths to community service, with Ilana Steinhauer, Executive Director Volunteers in Medicine, Berkshires, and Kelly Galvin, Program Director, Community Access to the Arts. 

Sun., 8/27 

Women in Politics, Women in Place

A conversation about organized activism, electoral inclusion and their personal journeys to representation by women and for all constituents in their communities, with Tricia Farley-Bouvier, Mass. State Representative and Leigh Davis, Vice-Chair Great Barrington Select board.  

Representation and How to Get It is performed three times only, Fri. Aug. 25, 7pm; Sat. Aug 26, 11am; Sun. Aug. 27, 2pm in The Stables, at The Mount, 2 Plunkett St., Lenox, MA  

More information can be found on the Click Here and on Facebook. Tickets are available on the GBPT website only and by phone 413-372-1980, or GBPTboxoffice@gmail.com. Students free with advance reservations. A valid current student ID must be presented at door.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Boston Symphony Orchestra Approves New Three-Year Labor Agreement Photo
Boston Symphony Orchestra Approves New Three-Year Labor Agreement

The Boston Symphony Orchestra's musicians and Board of Trustees are pleased to announce that they have ratified a new three-year labor agreement to take effect on August 28.

2
Cast Set for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC at The Huntington Photo
Cast Set for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC at The Huntington

Discover the talented cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, coming to The Huntington Theatre Company on March 15th. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to experience PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC.

3
Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth Announces Shows with Michael Sweet Band Novem Photo
Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth Announces Shows with Michael Sweet Band November 24 and Enter the Haggis on December 29

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts announced that the Michael Sweet Band will perform on Friday, November 24 and Toronto's Enter the Haggis will be there on Friday, December 29.

4
Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Photo
Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company presents William Finn's 1998 musical A New Brain, opening Sunday, August 20, 2023 and playing through September 10, 2023 on BSC's Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street). Check out a first look here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Video Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Little Mermaid
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (7/28-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AMERICAN IDIOT
Academy Playhouse (7/27-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# History Camp Boston: Literature, Life, and Love at The Waterside Museum
Suffolk University Law Building (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stand Up If You're Here Tonight
Huntington Theatre, Maso Studio (1/20-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Engelbert Humperdinck: All About Love Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/27-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love, Loss and What I Wore
Hub Theatre Company of Boston (7/22-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Titans of '80s Rock Tribute Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville
North Shore Music Theatre (8/15-8/27)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You