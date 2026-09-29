RED IS A FEELING Will Come to Boston Dance Theater

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Boston Dance Theater (BDT) will return to The Dance Hall in Kittery, Maine for the fourth time on Saturday, October 10 at 7:00 PM, continuing its longstanding relationship with the venue with the Maine premiere of Red is a feeling. With its world premiere in 2025, the program has since been presented on stages throughout New England, including at ICA Boston (MA), Spruce Peak Arts (VT), 3S Artspace (NH), and Hopkinton Center for the Arts (MA), where it has been praised as a 'short, sweet, and compelling evening of repertory.' (The Dance Enthusiast). Red is a feeling brings together a series of short contemporary dance works exploring love, longing, joy, resilience, and the fight to live, all woven together by the color red.

The program features a work by Persian-Hispanic choreographer Roya Carreras Fereshtehnejad commissioned in 2023 and premiered in 2025, alongside works by BDT Founder and Co-Artistic Director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, and internationally acclaimed choreographers Marco Goecke and Itzik Galili.

Carreras Fereshtehnejad's work draws on her experience of being diagnosed with two forms of cancer in her early thirties, exploring the immediacy of being alive and the sensations of fighting for your life, holding on to each moment, and letting go.

Stinnett's Fifties, set to a collection of favorite popular songs from the 1950s, brings joy and rhythm to the evening and invites audiences to clap along. The program also includes Galili's If as if and an excerpt from Memories, as well as Goecke's Firebird.

Following the performance, the artists of Boston Dance Theater will return to the stage for a talkback, offering audience members an opportunity to engage with the artists and learn more about the work.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 14 Hrs 50 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming