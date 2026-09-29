RED IS A FEELING Will Come to Boston Dance Theater
The program features works by choreographers Roya Carreras Fereshtehnejad, Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, Marco Goecke, and Itzik Galili, followed by a talkback with BDT.
Boston Dance Theater (BDT) will return to The Dance Hall in Kittery, Maine for the fourth time on Saturday, October 10 at 7:00 PM, continuing its longstanding relationship with the venue with the Maine premiere of Red is a feeling. With its world premiere in 2025, the program has since been presented on stages throughout New England, including at ICA Boston (MA), Spruce Peak Arts (VT), 3S Artspace (NH), and Hopkinton Center for the Arts (MA), where it has been praised as a 'short, sweet, and compelling evening of repertory.' (The Dance Enthusiast). Red is a feeling brings together a series of short contemporary dance works exploring love, longing, joy, resilience, and the fight to live, all woven together by the color red.
The program features a work by Persian-Hispanic choreographer Roya Carreras Fereshtehnejad commissioned in 2023 and premiered in 2025, alongside works by BDT Founder and Co-Artistic Director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, and internationally acclaimed choreographers Marco Goecke and Itzik Galili.
Carreras Fereshtehnejad's work draws on her experience of being diagnosed with two forms of cancer in her early thirties, exploring the immediacy of being alive and the sensations of fighting for your life, holding on to each moment, and letting go.
Stinnett's Fifties, set to a collection of favorite popular songs from the 1950s, brings joy and rhythm to the evening and invites audiences to clap along. The program also includes Galili's If as if and an excerpt from Memories, as well as Goecke's Firebird.
Following the performance, the artists of Boston Dance Theater will return to the stage for a talkback, offering audience members an opportunity to engage with the artists and learn more about the work.
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