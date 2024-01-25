R&B Legend Dave Hollister Comes To City Winery Boston For 2 Shows On February 10

Contemporary R&B artist Dave Hollister, a veteran vocalist whose style is firmly rooted in the soul and gospel tradition, brings his Matters of the Heart Tour to City Winery Boston on February 10th for two shows at 6pm & 9pm. Tickets and more information can be found at Click Here.

Even before becoming the lead vocalist in Blackstreet, Hollister made an impact appearing on Tupac's “Brenda's Got a Baby” and “Keep Ya Head Up.”

As a soloist, Hollister is best known for Chicago ‘85 The Movie, which earned him a gold-certified record. The record peaked at number 10 on the Top R&B.Hip-Hop Albums chart and 49 on the US Billboard 200. Other solo efforts have resulted in Top Ten R&B/hip-hop singles, certified gold record success, and topped Billboard's gospel chart. His most recent album, The Manuscript, was released in 2016.

The Matters of the Heart Tour is a testament to Hollister's status as an enduring figure in music; His singles such as “My Favorite Girl,” “One Woman Man,” and “Take Care of Home” are always crowd pleasers. Hollister brings back the storytelling of music and R&B music in particular, giving the audience a more personal setting to connect with his music.

City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.