R&B Legend Dave Hollister Comes To City Winery Boston For 2 Shows On February 10

R&B legend Dave Hollister brings his Matters of the Heart Tour to City Winery Boston for two shows on February 10th.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Contemporary R&B artist Dave Hollister, a veteran vocalist whose style is firmly rooted in the soul and gospel tradition, brings his Matters of the Heart Tour to City Winery Boston on February 10th for two shows at 6pm & 9pm. Tickets and more information can be found at Click Here

 

Even before becoming the lead vocalist in Blackstreet, Hollister made an impact appearing on Tupac's “Brenda's Got a Baby” and “Keep Ya Head Up.”  

As a soloist, Hollister is best known for Chicago ‘85 The Movie, which earned  him a gold-certified record. The record peaked at number 10 on the Top R&B.Hip-Hop Albums chart and 49 on the US Billboard 200.  Other solo efforts have resulted in Top Ten R&B/hip-hop singles, certified gold record success, and topped Billboard's gospel chart. His  most recent album, The Manuscript, was released in 2016. 

The Matters of the Heart Tour is a testament to Hollister's status as an enduring figure in music; His singles such as “My Favorite Girl,” “One Woman Man,” and “Take Care of Home” are always crowd pleasers.  Hollister brings back the storytelling of music and R&B music in particular, giving the audience a more personal setting to connect with his music. 

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Grand Central, and Hudson Valley.  

 

Dave Hollister comes to City Winery of Boston on February 10th for two shows 6pm (doors at 5pm) & 9pm (doors at 8pm). For tickets and information visit Click Here.  City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.




