Puppet Showplace Theater to Present Summer 2026 Season of Family Shows, Free Outdoor Events, and Adult Puppetry

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Puppet Showplace Theater, New England's center for puppetry arts, has announced its Summer 2026 season, featuring a vibrant lineup of family performances, free outdoor events, evening puppetry for adults and teens, and hands-on educational programs for youth.

Highlights include the return of the theater's popular Pay-What-You-Can Summer Sundays series, the Summer Outdoor Series, which includes 8 consecutive weeks at Emerson College's Stage at UnCommon Corner, the "Amplify: The Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers Showcase," "Death & The Fool: A Tarot-Inspired Medieval Folly" by Happenstance Theater, and two week-long Summer Puppet Adventure programs for rising 2nd-7th graders.

Family programming includes beloved productions such as "Jack and the Beanstalk" by Dream Tale Puppets, "The Fairy Circus" by Tanglewood Marionettes, "Party Animals" and "Judy Saves The Day" by Resident Artist Sarah Nolen of Puppet Motion, and additional performances from Peanut's Playhouse, CactusHead Puppets, and Carole D'Agostino.

The season also features Puppets at Night programming for adults and teens, including the one-night-only "Amplify: The Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers Showcase" at Boston University's Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre and the popular Summer Puppet Slam, featuring short-form puppetry acts ranging from hilarious to experimental.

"This summer's lineup celebrates the incredible range of what puppetry can be: joyful, imaginative, thought-provoking, and deeply community-centered," says Veronica Barron, Executive Artistic Director of Puppet Showplace Theater. "Summer is all about joy and access! Summer brings us out of Brookline and to different neighborhoods of Boston, and all summer shows are free or pay-what-you-can. This summer, we're shining a spotlight on puppeteers from Boston and New England, with shows that celebrate the joy of backyard birdwatching, furry creatures who have big feelings, pirates and sea creatures, juggling and circus stunts, and more. For adults, we've got some special evenings in store this summer, including the culmination of the Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers, the return of the brilliant Happenstance Theater from the D.C. area, and the long-awaited return of our popular Puppet Slam."

Learn more about summer performances and workshops at puppetshowplace.org.

Programming for Families

"Jack and the Beanstalk" by Dream Tale Puppets

June 6 (Sat) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

June 7 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/06/06/jack-and-the-beanstalk-by-dream-tale-puppets

When Jack sells the family cow for some magic beans, he launches his family on a GIANT adventure. This joyous, funny, and imaginative production transports the audience up the beanstalk with Jack using multiple styles of puppetry - from hand puppets to masks to marionettes! Lively narration, beautiful design, and physical comedy make this an audience favorite at Puppet Showplace year after year.

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close - the artists speak English and Polish! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk! These activities are available after every performance, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm.All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by 3 - 9

"The Fairy Circus" by Tanglewood Marionettes

June 21 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am | 1:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/06/21/the-fairy-circus-by-tanglewood-marionettes

Join us for a dazzling display of circus acts performed in an enchanted garden. "The Fairy Circus" is a showcase for turn-of-the-century style trick puppetry, performed by over 20 beautifully handcrafted marionettes. Fairies, field mice, and other small critters dance, play instruments, juggle, contort, transform, and fly through the air with the greatest of ease, all to the music of favorite classical composers.

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk! These activities are available after every performance, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 4 - 8.

"Judy Saves The Day" by Sarah Nolen of Puppet Motion

July 12 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/07/12/judy-saves-the-day-by-sarah-nolen-of-puppet-motion

After being pushed around for over 400 years, the famous hand puppet heroine Judy has had enough! Cheer her on as she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap.

This modern interpretation of the traditional "Punch and Judy" show is a hilarious, timely, hand-crafted farce that the whole family will enjoy!

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk after the performance, from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm! All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 4 - 10.

"Party Animals" by Sarah Nolen of Puppet Motion

July 19 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/07/19/party-animals-by-sarah-nolen-of-puppet-motion

Party Animals follows five furry friends as they navigate the biggest social hurdle of their young lives - throwing their first party! Meet a bunny with boundless energy, a sloth with social anxiety, a hedgehog wrestling with wrapping, and a skunk who's trying to keep everything cool and under control. Through song, dance, and original rock 'n' roll music by Boston local Phil Berman (of Puppet Playtime & The Holiday Sing-Along), these little stars discover that music can be an exuberant and healthy way to express their inner selves.

Party Animals comes from Sarah Nolen (of Puppet Motion) - creator of Judy Saves the Day and Lisa the Wise; and our beloved Resident Artist! The show balances silly antics with deeper truths, all conveyed through traditional hand puppetry performance: the life of the party!

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk after the performance, from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm! All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 5 - 10

A Pirate's Great Adventure by Peanut's Playhouse

Jul 26 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/07/26/a-pirates-great-adventure-by-peanuts-playhouse

Join Pirate Kasandra and her puppet pals for an interactive high-seas adventure full of surprises, laughter, and treasure hunting! The audience will help the Peanuts crew search for hidden treasure, while meeting colorful puppet friends along the way, including a plush sea turtle, blue elephant, and more! As the journey unfolds, the pirates discover that the greatest treasure of all is friendship - especially the new friends we make on our adventures together

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk after the performance, from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm! All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 5 - 8.

"Magnificent Monster Circus" by CactusHead Puppets

Aug 2 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2025/08/02/magnificent-monster-circus-by-cactushead-puppets

Come one, come all, to a circus like no other! Encounter magnificent creatures from the wilds of your imagination as their quirky human caretaker tries to teach them new tricks. Kids can lend a hand to Eustace the Unicycling Unimonster, make friends with a Fiery Fanged Worm, cheer for Agnes the many-legged Acropod, and more! This colorful, silly, multi-sensory show is a perfect match for our youngest audiences.

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk after the performance, from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm! All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 3 - 7

"The Tiny Bird Show" by Carole D'Agostino

Aug 9 (Sun) 2026: 10:30 am

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/08/09/the-tiny-bird-show-by-carole-dagostino

The Tiny Bird Show is a small-but-mighty show about the joy of backyard birds! Learn fun facts about each bird - including their songs, what they eat, and how you can bring them to your feeder. Help find a mystery bird, a pesky squirrel, and some artful insects. There's even a special spotlight on the state bird of Massachusetts!

This interactive, toy theater-style show uses colorful rod puppets that showcase clever ways to identify new feathered friends. For example, did you know that the American Woodcock, or Timberdoodle, has a special little dance and some very silly sounds? Discovery and delight await you at The Tiny Bird Show!

Stay after the show to meet the artists and see the puppets up close! Plus, enjoy a dress-up station, coloring sheets, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk after the performance, from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm! Enjoyed by all ages, 5 - 105!

Summer Outdoor Series

This summer, we're bringing puppetry to an outdoor location near you!

"Judy Saves The Day" by Sarah Nolen of Puppet Motion at Uncommon Corner

July 11 (Sat) 2026: 12:00 pm at Emerson College's Stage at UnCommon Corner in the Boston Common, corner of Boylston Street & Tremont Street

FREE - no tickets necessary!

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/07/11/judy-saves-the-day-by-sarah-nolen-of-puppet-motion-at-uncommon-corner

After being pushed around for over 400 years, the famous hand puppet heroine Judy has had enough! Cheer her on as she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap. This modern interpretation of the traditional "Punch and Judy" show is a hilarious, timely, hand-crafted farce that the whole family will enjoy! All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 4 - 10.

"Party Animals" by Sarah Nolen of Puppet Motion

July 18 (Sat) 2026: 12:00 pm at Emerson College's Stage at UnCommon Corner in the Boston Common, corner of Boylston Street & Tremont Street

FREE - no tickets necessary!

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/07/18/party-animals-by-sarah-nolen-of-puppet-motion-at-uncommon-corner

Party Animals follows five furry friends as they navigate the biggest social hurdle of their young lives - throwing their first party! Meet a bunny with boundless energy, a sloth with social anxiety, a hedgehog wrestling with wrapping, and a skunk who's trying to keep everything cool and under control. Through song, dance, and original rock 'n' roll music by Boston local Phil Berman (of Puppet Playtime & The Holiday Sing-Along), these little stars discover that music can be an exuberant and healthy way to express their inner selves.

A Pirate's Great Adventure by Peanut's Playhouse

Jul 25 (Sat) 2026: 12:00 pm at Emerson College's Stage at UnCommon Corner in the Boston Common, corner of Boylston Street & Tremont Street

FREE - no tickets necessary!

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/07/25/a-pirates-great-adventure-by-peanuts-playhouse-at-uncommon-corner

Join Pirate Kasandra and her puppet pals for an interactive high-seas adventure full of surprises, laughter, and treasure hunting! The audience will help the Peanuts crew search for hidden treasure, while meeting colorful puppet friends along the way, including a plush sea turtle, blue elephant, and more. As the journey unfolds, the pirates discover that the greatest treasure of all is friendship - especially the new friends we make on our adventures together! All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 5 - 8

"Magnificent Monster Circus" by CactusHead Puppets

Aug 1 (Sat) 2026: 12:00 pm at Emerson College's Stage at UnCommon Corner in the Boston Common, corner of Boylston Street & Tremont Street

FREE - no tickets necessary!

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2025/08/01/magnificent-monster-circus-outdoor-summer-series-at-uncommon-stage

Come one, come all, to a circus like no other! Encounter magnificent creatures from the wilds of your imagination as their quirky human caretaker tries to teach them new tricks. Kids can lend a hand to Eustace the Unicycling Unimonster, make friends with a Fiery Fanged Worm, cheer for Agnes the many-legged Acropod, and more! This colorful, silly, multi-sensory show is a perfect match for our youngest audiences. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 3 - 7.

"Word Play" by Good Hearted Entertainment

Aug 8 (Sat) 2026: 12:00 pm at Emerson College's Stage at UnCommon Corner in the Boston Common, corner of Boylston Street & Tremont Street

FREE - no tickets necessary!

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/08/08/word-play-at-uncommon-corner

Word Play uses clowning, puppetry, and live original music to take audiences on an adventure through the alphabet. Words come to life in the hands of Honey Goodenough and Harry LaCoste, who clown around with sounds and letters to create dozens of interactive characters and imaginative scenes. With an array of instruments by his side, Paul Watkins sets the stage with live music for every magical moment. It's the perfect blend of education and entertainment - a play on words, literally!

Word Play was inspired by creator Honey Goodenough's experience learning to manage her own dyslexia and literacy challenges. Audiences can make friends with vowels, teach tricks to a "C-A-T" and "D-O-G," and visit a whole "Z-O-O" full of surprises.

"Magnificent Monster Circus" by CactusHead Puppets

Aug 13 (Thu) 2026: 10:30 am at TADPole10, at the Tadpole Playground in the Boston Common

FREE - no tickets necessary!

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2025/08/13/magnificent-monster-circus-outdoor-summer-series-at-tadpole10

Come one, come all, to a circus like no other! Encounter magnificent creatures from the wilds of your imagination as their quirky human caretaker tries to teach them new tricks. Kids can lend a hand to Eustace the Unicycling Unimonster, make friends with a Fiery Fanged Worm, cheer for Agnes the many-legged Acropod, and more! This colorful, silly, multi-sensory show is a perfect match for our youngest audiences. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 3 - 7.

"SpinS" by Janoah...anygoodjokes?

Aug 15 (Sat) 2026: 12:00 pm at Emerson College's Stage at UnCommon Corner in the Boston Common, corner of Boylston Street & Tremont Street

FREE - no tickets necessary!

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/08/15/spins-spins-by-janoahanygoodjokes-at-uncommon-corner

A pajama-clad unicyclist careens on stage, suitcase in tow. Unpacking, ze introduces the audience to a whimsical world of clothes-pin towers, erratic toothbrushes & gargantuan grins. Juggling with energy & presence, Janoah...anygoodjokes? constructs a playful performing-partner puppet from piles of props.

SpinS frames skill through physical challenge, fashioning hilarious precariousness that is joyful and open. Objects and audience swirl into chaotic creation in this solo circus, recounting the learning and laughter of an itinerant performer.

"Magnificent Monster Circus" by CactusHead Puppets

Aug 22 (Sat) 2026: 12:00 pm at Emerson College's Stage at UnCommon Corner in the Boston Common, corner of Boylston Street & Tremont Street

FREE - no tickets necessary!

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2025/08/22/magnificent-monster-circus-outdoor-summer-series-at-uncommon-corner

Come one, come all, to a circus like no other! Encounter magnificent creatures from the wilds of your imagination as their quirky human caretaker tries to teach them new tricks. Kids can lend a hand to Eustace the Unicycling Unimonster, make friends with a Fiery Fanged Worm, cheer for Agnes the many-legged Acropod, and more! This colorful, silly, multi-sensory show is a perfect match for our youngest audiences. All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 3 - 7.

"The Loose Caboose" by Harry LaCoste

Aug 29 (Sat) 2026: 12:00 pm at Emerson College's Stage at UnCommon Corner in the Boston Common, corner of Boylston Street & Tremont Street

FREE - no tickets necessary!

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/08/29/the-loose-caboose-by-harry-lacoste-at-uncommon-corner

A train engineer finds his caboose has disconnected and is stranded without an engine! To pass the time while waiting for the engine's return, the engineer peeks through the suitcases left behind to discover delightful puppet characters and enchanting musical stories. Join puppeteer, ukulele rockstar, and all around funny guy Harry LaCoste for this interactive family-friendly show that is sure to make you giggle! All ages welcome, especially enjoyed by ages 3 - 7.

Puppets at Night Programming for Adults & Teens

Amplify: The Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers Showcase

June 13 (Sat) 2026: 8:00 pm

Tickets: $28-$50

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/06/13/amplify-the-creative-residency-for-black-puppeteers-showcase

Discover innovative works at a one-night-only finale to the 6th edition of the Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers (CRBP) - at Boston University's Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre. The evening will feature "puppet slam"-style performances by the five artists of the 2026 cohort, plus performances by other artists from the CRBP community.

The Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers (CRBP) is a national initiative of Brookline's Puppet Showplace Theater that supports the development of original works by Black artists. It amplifies diverse voices in puppetry arts and centers the creation of new narratives by supporting artists at the earliest stages of development. The residency provides fellows with mentorship, skill-building opportunities, community connection, and a $1000 grant. This program is about representation, storytelling, and creating space for voices that aren't always heard. Come experience the future of puppetry! Recommended for adults & teens.

"Death & The Fool: A Tarot-Inspired Medieval Folly" by Happenstance Theater

June 22 (Mon) 2026: 7:00 pm

June 23 (Tue) 2026: 7:00 pm

Tickets: $28-$50

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/06/22/death-and-the-fool-a-tarot-inspired-medieval-folly-by-happenstance-theater

A Tarot-inspired mystery play full of slapstick comedy, music from the middle ages, puppetry, and whimsy to drive away fear and offer relief from impending doom - just as folly brought light to the Dark Ages. As the Fool faces Death and seeks guidance, you too can consult the Oracle, be comforted by the High Priestess, trust in the Doctor if you dare, and give your troubles to the Crone. Don't miss the laugh-out-loud fun, fit for both adults and kids, ages, 3 - 103!

Summer Puppet Slam

Aug 15 (Sat) 2026: 8:00 pm

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/calendar/2026/07/15/summer-puppet-slam

Ever seen shower curtain shadow puppetry? Or sex ed from a mole? No? Well, you should - these are just a few examples of past Puppet Slam acts! A couple times a year Puppet Showplace Theater stays open late to showcase the region's finest short-form puppetry acts... for adults! Each piece is performed by a different artist, and the content ranges from the hilarious to the profound. Performers include veteran professionals and first-time puppeteers, and acts often feature musicians, dancers, circus performers, and other artists.

So, what are you waiting for? Join us for an evening of short-form puppetry for adults, featuring a range of puppetry styles, beer and wine, and a guaranteed good time. Recommended for adults and teens 16+

Puppetry Classes

Summer Puppet Adventure Program for Rising 2nd - 7th Graders

Instructor: Sarah Nolen of Puppet Motion, and Resident Artist of Puppet Showplace Theater

Session 1: Aug 17 (Mon) - Aug 21 (Fri) 2026 | 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Featured puppet style: fleece, Muppet-style moving-mouth puppets

Session 2: Aug 24 (Mon) - Aug 28 (Fri) 2026 | 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Feature puppet style: glow-in-the-dark UV blacklight puppets

Location: Brookline Teen Center & Puppet Showplace Theater

Aftercare available Monday - Thursday!

https://www.puppetshowplace.org/kids-vacation-programs

This full-day program is the ultimate creative adventure for kids during summer vacation! Each week, they'll dive into one exciting style of puppetry while exploring a variety of others - shadow puppets, sock puppets, marionettes, and more! Kids will roll up their sleeves to learn hands-on techniques like sewing, cutting, and gluing to craft their very own puppets, while honing their puppeteering and performance skills. The fun continues with group games, outdoor play, daily creative challenges, and (depending on availability) a field trip to see a show at Puppet Showplace Theater. The week wraps up with a special performance for families on Friday afternoon!

About Puppet Showplace Theater

Founded in 1974 by visionary educator and puppeteer Mary Churchill, Puppet Showplace Theater is New England’s center for puppetry arts. Since opening its doors, the organization has served as a home for touring puppet companies from across New England and beyond, while remaining dedicated to presenting outstanding professional puppetry through performances, workshops, and community outreach.

Each year, Puppet Showplace presents more than 300 performances by professional puppet companies for audiences of all ages at its intimate theater in Brookline Village. Its touring productions reach thousands more at schools, libraries, theaters, and cultural centers throughout the Northeast and beyond.

In addition to performances, Puppet Showplace offers workshops, classes, summer programs, and training opportunities for both children and adults. The organization also partners with local and emerging artists to develop new and innovative puppetry productions. From children's birthday party performances to its late-night Puppets at Night series, Puppet Showplace's programming is designed to engage a diverse audience of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.

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