Photos: Melissa Errico Brings THE STREISAND EFFECT to Provincetown Town Hall

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Tony Award-nominated Broadway star, singer and writer Melissa Errico recently made her Provincetown Town Hall debut with The Streisand Effect. Check outp hotos below!

For the special performance, Errico was joined by Billy Stritch (piano), Andy Ezrin (keyboards), Eric Halvorson (drums) and David Finck (bass). The wide-ranging program celebrated songs made famous by Barbra Streisand while filtering them through Errico's own life and musical identity, spanning Stephen Sondheim, Michel Legrand, Burt Bacharach, Harold Arlen and more.

Highlights included 'The Way We Were,' 'Evergreen,' 'Send in the Clowns,' 'People' and a sprawling Streisand medley featuring 'Guilty,' 'You Don't Bring Me Flowers' and 'Don't Rain on My Parade.' Errico also performed 'Daughter of Fire,' an original song she co-wrote with David Shire and Adam Gopnik, and closed with a Michel Legrand-arranged encore of 'What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?'

The Provincetown performance follows a busy summer for Errico, including her debut at London's legendary Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, where she performed to a full house in July. A longtime interpreter of the Great American Songbook, Errico continues to bridge her Broadway roots with the worlds of jazz and cabaret, performing everywhere from Birdland and Carnegie Hall in New York to Cadogan Hall and Ronnie Scott's in London.

Photo Credit: Brad Fowler

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