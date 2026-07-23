Joy Behar to Make Provincetown Town Hall Debut with Judy Gold
The evening at Provincetown Town Hall will raise funds for Sandy Hook Promise, produced by Mark Cortale.
Tony-Nominated Producer Mark Cortale has announced that celebrated comedian, actress, playwright and Emmy Award-winning co-host of ABC's The View Joy Behar will appear for a night of hilarious and provocative conversation with host, the Emmy-Winning comedian Judy Gold on Sunday, August 9th at 7:00 PM at Provincetown Town Hall. The special evening will be raising funds for Sandy Hook Promise.
Joy Behar's TV acting credits include Baby Boom, and Woody Allen's Crisis in Six Scenes. She has performed stand up comedy for over thirty years and appeared in several films, including Nora Ephron's This is Your Life, and Woody Allen's Manhattan Murder Mystery. In theatre, she starred in Nicky Silver's The Food Chain, and The Vagina Monologues. She wrote and starred in her own one woman show, Me, My Mouth, and I, which ran at The Cherry Lane Theatre. Most recently, she wrote a book The Great Gasbag: An A to Z Guide to Surviving Trump World. She started writing plays during the pandemic to keep her sane. Two of her plays (Bonkers in the Boroughs and My First Ex-Husband) are presently in production.
Host Judy Gold has had comedy stand-up specials on HBO, Comedy Central and LOGO, and was a part of Netflix's Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration. She is the author of Yes I Can Say That: When They Come For The Comedians, We Are All In Trouble, a book about free speech and cancel culture. She hosts the hit podcast, It's Judy's Show with Judy Gold, and is featured in Netflix's Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution. Her stellar work in films include She Came To Me, Tripped Up, Love Reconsidered, and in the television series City On A Hill, Better Things, The First Lady, and Extrapolations. Judy has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show. She won two Emmy awards for writing and producing The Rosie O'Donnell Show. Judy has appeared on The View, The Today Show, The Drew Barrymore Show and on MSNBC, CNN and NewsNation as a free-speech advocate. She has three albums, Conduct Unbecoming, Kill Me Now, and Judith's Roommate Had a Baby.
Tickets available now for An Evening with Joy Behar with Judy Gold, on Sunday, August 9th for one show only.
Mark Cortale's 2026 Provincetown Town Hall season, which once again supports Sandy Hook Promise, is sponsored by Brasswood Inn, Ptown Bikes, Fanizzi's Restaurant, Showqueen Gallery, Cape Air, Provincetown Gym and Ptown Blooms.
Visit PtownTownHall.com for information on the star-studded full summer lineup.
Mark Cortale recently produced the London premiere of Beautiful Little Fool, by Hannah Corneau and Mona Mansour, directed by Michael Greif. Immediately prior, Mark produced the six-time Tony Award nominated Broadway premiere of Adam Guettel and Tina Landau's musical Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center Theater, starring Jeremy Jordan. Mark recently produced the Douglas Lyons' play Table 17 at MCC Theater starring two time Tony Winner Kara Young which won an Outer Critics' Circle Award and two Lucille Lortel Awards in 2025. Prior to that, he produced the three time Tony-nominated musical Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway, with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, book by Craig Lucas and directed by Michael Greif. Mark also produced the Drama Desk nominated Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get by Academy Award Winner Mark Sonnenblick. In 2020, he founded the developmental theatre lab New Works Provincetown. In conjunction with producing partners Jonathan Murray and Harvey Reese, Mark has commissioned five works to date including Beautiful Little Fool with book by Mona Mansour and music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau; Table 17 by Douglas Lyons; and Maiden Voyage, book & lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Carmel Dean.
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