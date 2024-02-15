Photos: First Look At the Cast of TITANISH At Greater Boston Stage Company

Greater Boston Stage Company will unveil the highly anticipated New England Premiere of TITANISH, an uproarious parody that promises to have audiences rolling in the aisles.

Crafted by the comedic genius of Jeff Schell & Ryan Dobosh, with toe-tapping melodies by Mark Siano, this irreverent take on the classic film Titanic is a laugh-out-loud extravaganza not to be missed! Under the skilled direction of Tyler Rosati and the musical guidance of Avery Bargar, performances will grace the stage from March 1st to March 17th, 2024.

Get ready to embark on a side-splitting journey with Rose, the aristocratic first-class passenger, and Jack, the plucky underdog from steerage, as they navigate romance, class divides, and impending doom aboard “The Ship of Dreams”. Filled with more laughs than third-class passengers, TITANISH is a raucous quasi-musical satire that promises to delight audiences of all ages. Drawing inspiration from the classic comedy "Airplane!", this production guarantees to hit every comedic iceberg with precision.

TITANISH boasts a talented ensemble cast including GBSC favorites Paul Melendy* and Mark Linehan*. Audiences can expect a rollicking good time as they witness Jack's attempts to woo Rose like one of his French girls and the duo's quest to find a floating door made for two amidst the chaos of the sinking ship. Near, far, wherever you are! Don't miss your chance to experience the hilarity and hijinks of TITANISH at Greater Boston Stage Company.

Cast and Creative

The cast includes Paul Melendy*, Mark Linehan*, Jack Chylinski, Stewart Smith*, Chip Phillips*, Elainy Meta, Sarah Morin, Allison Russell+, Katie Pickett, Robin Irwin* and Avery Bargar*, Understudies include Sara Coombs.

The production team includes Tyler Rosati+ (Director), Avery Bargar (Music Director), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Marsha Smith* (Production Stage Manager), E.D. Fitzgerald*(Assistant Stage Manager), Cassie Lebeau (Production Assistant), Rachel Rose Burke (Scenic Designer), John Holmes (Lighting Designer), Bethany Mullins (Costume Designer) Madeline Chase (Assistant Costume Designer), Andrew Duncan Will (Sound Designer), Emily Allinson (Properties Designer), and Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant).

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

+Young Company Alum

Tickets:

$64-69 Adults; $59-64 Seniors; $25 Students (with valid ID). For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or click here.